Orlando Pirates star Ghampani Lungu reveals his mindset after winning club Player of the Month award - 'I'm here to work...'

Orlando Pirates’ attacking recruit Ghampani Lungu has been rewarded for his electric start to life in Soweto after being crowned the club’s Player of the Month for August.

The Zambian international has settled seamlessly into the Buccaneers’ setup since making the switch to Mayfair, quickly making his mark in the famous black and white. His first month has produced an impressive return, with Lungu proving to be a constant threat in the final third.

The winger has already found the net four times and registered an assist, giving him a direct hand in five goals across seven appearances in all competitions.







