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Orlando Pirates star Ghampani Lungu reveals his mindset after winning club Player of the Month award - 'I'm here to work...'
Instant impact
Orlando Pirates’ attacking recruit Ghampani Lungu has been rewarded for his electric start to life in Soweto after being crowned the club’s Player of the Month for August.
The Zambian international has settled seamlessly into the Buccaneers’ setup since making the switch to Mayfair, quickly making his mark in the famous black and white. His first month has produced an impressive return, with Lungu proving to be a constant threat in the final third.
The winger has already found the net four times and registered an assist, giving him a direct hand in five goals across seven appearances in all competitions.
'I'm extremely grateful'
Lungu has opened up about his first few weeks with the Buccaneers, using social media to reflect on the new chapter of his career. The forward shared his message on Instagram in his first personal post since leaving Siwelele in July, thanking the club for the opportunity and the faith shown in him since his arrival.
"Been quiet, but definitely not idle. Grateful to God for this opportunity and for the gift to do what I love," Lungu posted on Instagram.
"The welcome from the team has been amazing, and the support from the Pirates family has been felt from day one. I'm extremely grateful. I'm here to work, learn, grow, compete, and most importantly enjoy the game. The rest, I'll let the football speak for itself."
- Backpagepix
Hunger for more success
While the August Player of the Month award serves as a validation of his hard work, Lungu is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
The Zambian international views the accolade not as a destination, but as a foundation for what he hopes will be a historic tenure with the Soweto giants.
The forward’s message to the fans was one of continued commitment and ambition as he looks toward the upcoming fixtures.
"Player of the Month — August. A good start. We keep going. New beginnings. Same love for the game," he noted, underlining his professional philosophy.
What comes next for Lungu?
With four goals already to his name, Lungu has set the bar high for what could become a productive debut campaign in the black and white.
The early signs are certainly encouraging, but the real test will come as teams begin to study his game more closely and give him less space to operate in the final third.
That is where the winger’s ability to adapt will come into focus. Defenders will be more alert to his movement, while opponents will be looking to cut off the supply and limit his influence in dangerous areas. For Lungu, maintaining the same hunger and sharpness could prove crucial as the demands of the season begin to intensify.
Having made such an immediate impression, Lungu has already given the Pirates faithful plenty to get excited about. The Player of the Month recognition is another early reward, but the bigger challenge now is turning a promising opening chapter into sustained influence throughout the campaign.
But, after picking up an injury in the early stages of their 4-0 victory over Kruger United, fans and player alike will be hoping for a quick return for the club's player of the month for August.
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