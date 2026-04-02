Orlando Pirates star Daniel Msendami reflects on heartbreaking personal loss during challenging start to life at the Buccaneers – 'It’s a big stepping stone, but I had some situations that affected me'

Daniel Msendami has opened up about a heartbreaking personal loss that tempered an otherwise exciting start at Orlando Pirates, revealing that the passing of his two-month-old daughter affected him shortly after joining the Soweto giants from Marumo Gallants in January 2026.

The former Bahlabane Ba Ntwa star had previously shared that his faith has helped him cope with the tragedy.

“I have put everything in God’s hands because He is the Almighty. Losing my daughter, whom I had just welcomed, was painful, but as I said, I leave everything to God,” he said, according to FARPost.