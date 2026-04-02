Orlando Pirates star Daniel Msendami reflects on heartbreaking personal loss during challenging start to life at the Buccaneers – 'It’s a big stepping stone, but I had some situations that affected me'
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A heartbreaking loss for the Bucs winger
Daniel Msendami has opened up about a heartbreaking personal loss that tempered an otherwise exciting start at Orlando Pirates, revealing that the passing of his two-month-old daughter affected him shortly after joining the Soweto giants from Marumo Gallants in January 2026.
The former Bahlabane Ba Ntwa star had previously shared that his faith has helped him cope with the tragedy.
“I have put everything in God’s hands because He is the Almighty. Losing my daughter, whom I had just welcomed, was painful, but as I said, I leave everything to God,” he said, according to FARPost.
Struggling to settle in Soweto
Despite the lack of game time at club level, Msendami remains optimistic that he will eventually find his feet at Mayfair once he has fully processed his personal situation.
"I think it was a very good move, it was a big stepping stone, but I had some situations that affected me personally… like family matters. I’m trying to grow, I’m trying to settle in, and I’m sure I’ll do it. I’ll gel with the squad."
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International duty provides a timely boost
The 25-year-old received a call-up to the Zimbabwe national team for the Mukuru Four Nations Tournament, giving him a chance to reconnect with the Warriors and regain match fitness away from domestic league pressures.
“I really needed the minutes I got. When I go back, I’ll be ready," Msendami explained.
"For us, it’s a very important tournament because it’s a chance for us to gel better and get to know each other. And to know the attributes of each one of us. It was very crucial for us. Thanks to Mukuru for uniting the SADC nations. They must continue funding these initiatives."
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Building rhythm for the season run-in
The tournament served as a vital platform for several Zimbabwe internationals to find their rhythm.
For Msendami and the Pirates faithful, the hope is that this international break marks a turning point as he'd look to honor his daughter's memory on the pitch.