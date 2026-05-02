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Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars, February 2026Backpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Orlando Pirates star Andre de Jong sets sights on representing the club at the World Cup with New Zealand - 'To be on the biggest stage of football is something everyone dreams of'

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A. De Jong
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
New Zealand
AmaZulu FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Orbit College
England vs New Zealand
England
Friendlies
Iran vs New Zealand
Iran
World Cup
New Zealand vs Egypt
Egypt
New Zealand vs Belgium
Belgium
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers forward has revealed that standing for the Soweto giants on the global stage is his ultimate ambition, as he aspires to secure a place with the All Whites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 29-year-old, who joined the club in January, is hoping to carry his club domestic form into the international arena as his national team prepares for a challenging group stage in North America.

  • FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-NZL-NCLAFP

    World Cup dreams in North America

    Orlando Pirates forward Andre de Jong says he’s hopeful he will have the chance to represent the club at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his country New Zealand.

    The All Whites have been drawn into Group G, where they are scheduled to face off against Iran, Egypt, and Belgium in what promises to be a stern test for the Oceania representatives.

    The 29-year-old reflects on the prestige of the tournament and what it would mean for his career and his current club.

    “I think there’s many people in the league who have aspirations to get the World Cup, so there’s nervous wait for the next two months but I really hope I can get to the World Cup and represent Orlando Pirates and that would be incredible,” De Jong stated, according to iDiski Times.

    “To be on the biggest stage of world football is something everyone dreams of, so hopefully I can get there. That would be amazing.”


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  • Andre de Jong, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    Adapting to life with the Buccaneers

    De Jong was a high-profile signing for the club in January as they lured him from Stellenbosch after months of speculation – where a deal initially fell through on deadline-day in the first window of the 2025/26 season.

    Since making the switch to Gauteng, the former AmaZulu and Royal AM talent has had to adjust to the heavy expectations that come with wearing the famous black and white jersey of the Sea Robbers.

    With one goal in nine games, the Buccaneers have yet to see the fluent Kiwi that starred as a second striker for Stellies and that was brought into the club to boost their pursuit for the Betway Premiership title in a fierce race with Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Despite the slow start statistically, the attacker feels he is finally reaching his best level.

    “I do feel like I’m finding my feet now, to move in January is always a bit different, coming to a new province – and that brings its own challenges as well, but I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club,” he explained.


  • Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    The final push for the Premiership title

    Pirates face Stellenbosch, Magesi, Durban City and Orbit College in the final four league games of the season, starting with his former club at Athlone Stadium next week.

    These fixtures will be crucial for De Jong to prove his worth to his national team management before the final squads are announced.

    He remains optimistic about his integration into Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical setup as the season reaches its climax.

    “The guys have been really good to me, as well as the technical team – and I feel like I’m finding my feet and bedding in nicely now, so hopefully I can impact in the last few games,” De Jong added.

    As the domestic campaign draws to a close, a potential place in the New Zealand national team squad heading to North America remains the ultimate prize for the versatile forward, who is determined to make a lasting impression in Soweto and beyond.


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  • Stellenbosch FC, April 2026Backpage

    What’s Next for De Jong

    The striker has his work cut out for him: four more matches to prove he deserves a place in New Zealand team for the upcoming World Cup tournament and do Bucs fans proud.

    However, this comes with enormous pressure, which he needs to handle with a proactive mindset.

    De Jong and Co. will travel to Stellenbosch on Tuesday in a high-stakes contest where a victory is necessary for the visitors to keep pace with log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who are ahead by two points and play again against Polokwane City before the Bucs kick a ball again, meaning Pirates could be five points back with a game in hand before they play the Winelands club.

    Nine more points will be left to grab. Orlando Pirates wouldn’t want to take any chances.