Orlando Pirates star Andre de Jong sets sights on representing the club at the World Cup with New Zealand - 'To be on the biggest stage of football is something everyone dreams of'

Orlando Pirates forward Andre de Jong says he’s hopeful he will have the chance to represent the club at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his country New Zealand.

The All Whites have been drawn into Group G, where they are scheduled to face off against Iran, Egypt, and Belgium in what promises to be a stern test for the Oceania representatives.

The 29-year-old reflects on the prestige of the tournament and what it would mean for his career and his current club.

“I think there’s many people in the league who have aspirations to get the World Cup, so there’s nervous wait for the next two months but I really hope I can get to the World Cup and represent Orlando Pirates and that would be incredible,” De Jong stated, according to iDiski Times.

“To be on the biggest stage of world football is something everyone dreams of, so hopefully I can get there. That would be amazing.”



