Orlando Pirates skipper backs title charge ahead of final-day showdown - ‘Against Orbit College, there is no reason not to believe’
Sibisi maintains title charge belief
Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi insists the Buccaneers still have the stomach for a title fight, despite seeing their PSL momentum stalled by a goalless draw against Durban City.
The stalemate left the Sea Robbers disappointed in their final home outing of the calendar year, but Sibisi is adamant that the belief within the dressing room remains unshaken as they chase domestic glory.
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'There is no reason to doubt'
“We are still there, we are still within our objectives,” Sibisi told Pirates media.
“There is no reason to doubt [that we will win the title]. The performance today [Saturday] showed that we wanted to win.
"Unfortunately, it was not enough. But in our final game against Orbit [College], there is no reason not to believe.”
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Skipper reflects on tough final home clash
A visibly frustrated but proud skipper reflected on a hard-fought final home outing, where the Buccaneers pushed until the very last second but fell short of the result they had hoped for.
“We would have loved to end the season at home with three points. It wasn’t meant to be; we tried. It wasn’t through a lack of fighting.
"The boys tried until the final whistle.”
What comes next for Pirates?
Mbombela Stadium is set to be the theatre of high-stakes drama, where pride, pressure, and destiny collide.
The Mayfair side will be chasing history, eyeing an end to a 14-year league drought, while Orbit fight tooth and nail to preserve their top-flight status in a survival battle that leaves no room for hesitation.
With everything on the line, it comes down to desire, composure, and who blinks first on the big stage.