Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine or Renaldo Leaner to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana? Former PSL goalkeeper picks his man and backs him for Goalkeeper of the Year award

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sparked debate with his surprise decision to drop Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for Renaldo Leaner for the international friendly matches against Panama at the end of March.

The Sekhukhune United goalkeeper went on to concede two goals in the second match against the Central Americans.

Former Bloemfontein goalkeeper Thabang Stemmer is convinced that Chaine will reclaim his national team spot and go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.