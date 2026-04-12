Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine or Renaldo Leaner to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana? Former PSL goalkeeper picks his man and backs him for Goalkeeper of the Year award
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Broos' surprise decision
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sparked debate with his surprise decision to drop Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for Renaldo Leaner for the international friendly matches against Panama at the end of March.
The Sekhukhune United goalkeeper went on to concede two goals in the second match against the Central Americans.
Former Bloemfontein goalkeeper Thabang Stemmer is convinced that Chaine will reclaim his national team spot and go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Broos' Chaine strategic decision
"Sipho Chaine will definitely be part of the World Cup squad. The recent omission from the match against Panama was a strategic decision by Hugo Broos to build a pool of goalkeepers," Stemmer states to KickOff.
"Chaine is among the top three goalkeepers in the country, and his record speaks volumes, especially his clean sheet tally.
"He’s a vital player for Pirates, initiating attacks and organising the defence effectively. His consistent performance makes him indispensable."
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Goalkeeper of the Year
"If you analyse Chaine's game, you'll see he rarely makes mistakes because he keeps his play straightforward. He is trustworthy and reliable," Stemmer added.
"I am convinced Broos will include Chaine in the squad—dropping him would be a mistake, considering he’s arguably Pirates' best player this season.
"No other goalkeeper in the league is performing better. Clearly, he’s set to win Goalkeeper of the Year and will be a key figure at the World Cup."
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Petersen back in the mix
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is back after a brief spell on the sidelines.
Broos indicated that had he not been injured, he was going to include him in his squad for the March international friendly matches against Panama.
It now remains to be seen if Petersen will get back to top form and raise his hand up to be included in the World Cup squad.