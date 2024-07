The Matsatsantsa defender has been tipped to join Masandawana despite being linked with the Buccaneers.

Reports emerged this week that SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes will join their crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for next season.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Orlando Pirates were close to bringing him to Soweto to bolster their defence.

However, it appears that the 23-year-old player will be joining Sundowns and local fans have reacted to the proposed transfer.

Here, GOAL has put together some of the mixed reactions from supporters.