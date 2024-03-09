'Orlando Pirates showed Kaizer Chiefs who is big brother. Pitso Mosimane loading, not this Cavin Johnson nonsense' - Fans

Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 in the 180th Soweto Derby staged at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The majority of Chiefs fans believe it is time Amakhosi management considered bringing an experienced coach like Pitso Mosimane and his team to help the Glamour Boys deliver in the future.

However, Pirates faithful were impressed with the way their players performed in front of the 94,000 fans who had filled the FNB Stadium.

The result boosted Bucs' hopes of finishing in the top two positions in the Premier Soccer League which will guarantee them a place in the Caf Champions League next season.