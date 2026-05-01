Orlando Pirates set to part ways with first-team star as agent Mike Makaab admits exit is 'unlikely' to be avoided - 'He hasn’t been playing, and we are looking for other opportunities'

Mike Makaab has dropped a bombshell regarding Bandile Shandu’s future at Orlando Pirates, confirming that the defender’s time with the Soweto giants is coming to an end.

After months of speculation regarding his limited game time, the veteran's representative has finally addressed the situation head-on.

Speaking in an interview on the matter, Makaab made it clear that the player and the club are heading for a divorce when the 2025/26 season concludes.



