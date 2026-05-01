Orlando Pirates set to part ways with first-team star as agent Mike Makaab admits exit is 'unlikely' to be avoided - 'He hasn’t been playing, and we are looking for other opportunities'
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Makaab confirms Shandu's imminent departure
Mike Makaab has dropped a bombshell regarding Bandile Shandu’s future at Orlando Pirates, confirming that the defender’s time with the Soweto giants is coming to an end.
After months of speculation regarding his limited game time, the veteran's representative has finally addressed the situation head-on.
Speaking in an interview on the matter, Makaab made it clear that the player and the club are heading for a divorce when the 2025/26 season concludes.
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'He hasn’t been playing'
“Bandile Shandu, as you know, his contract is coming to an end at the end of the season, and he hasn’t been playing,” Makaab told FARPost.
“So, I can tell you that Shandu is unlikely to stay with Pirates when his contract comes to an end, and we are looking for other opportunities.”
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Shandu's 2025/26 stats
The Pietermaritzburg-born star has struggled to force his way into Abdeslam Ouaddou’s trusted starting XI this Premier Soccer League 2025/26 season, with Shandu racking up just 234 minutes across two league appearances and a further two MTN8 Cup outings, the latter part of a successful run that saw the Sea Robbers lift the trophy and add silverware to their cabinet this campaign.
The lack of activity on the pitch has been the ultimate catalyst for this decision, as Shandu has struggled to register any meaningful appearances beyond the MTN8 campaign.
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Searching for a new challenge after trophy-laden spell
While his exit may be quiet, Shandu’s trophy cabinet remains full. During his time in Soweto, he was part of a hugely successful era that saw the club secure multiple pieces of silverware.
His experience and winning pedigree will likely make him an attractive prospect for other PSL sides.
As the June 2026 deadline approaches, Pirates management has shown no intention of retaining his services, allowing Makaab to begin the search for a new home for the KZN-born defender.
For Shandu, a fresh start away from Mayfair appears to be the only way to revive a career that has stalled under the current coaching staff.