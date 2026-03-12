Orlando Pirates set to make history in Africa! Soweto giants to battle for R16.6 million at The Soccer Tournament in United States
Pirates' post-season plans
Although the Premier Soccer League season is not yet over, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have already revealed their preseason plans.
The PSL heavyweights will face teams from outside the African continent.
Downs will tackle a Bundesliga side, while the Sea Robbers will be in the United States for a high-profile 7-a-side tournament.
Who will Bucs face?
The Soweto giants will join the 48-team men’s 7-a-side competition, which kicks off with group stages on May 27, 2026.
The prize money is understood to be a $1 million (around R16.55 million) winner-takes-all prize and high-intensity, entertaining football.
Abdeslam Ouaddou is expected to name his Pirates 16-man squad for this tournament in due course.
Pirates proud
“Orlando Pirates Football Club is proud to announce that it will participate in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament (TST) later this year in the United States of America,” the Pirates said in a statement.
“In doing so, the Buccaneers will make history as the first club from the African continent to compete in the global 7-a-side spectacle, a competition that has rapidly grown into one of the most exciting new events on the international football calendar.
“The annual tournament features a unique winner-takes-all prize of $1 million [approximately R16 million], attracting teams and players from across the world who compete in a fast-paced, high-intensity format that blends entertainment with elite football talent," it added.
“The 2026 edition of TST will feature a 48-team men’s competition, kicking off with group stage matches on May 27, followed by knockout rounds that will ultimately determine the champion. Alongside the men’s tournament, a 16-team women’s competition will begin on May 28, while this year’s event will also introduce the debut of TST’s Mixed Competition, further showcasing the tournament’s innovative approach to the global game.”
Downs to face RB Leipzig
In what could open the Bundesliga market for PSL stars, the German side will visit the country with the aim of scouting local talent.
"To have a clear picture, it’s important to be on the ground. You can’t have a clear picture of how the competitiveness or the development of the league is from an outside perspective," Johann Plenge, RB Leipzig’s chief business officer and chairman of the board, said.
"So, that’s why it’s important for us to really come into the market, be on the ground, bring something there... build up a connection and a base to constantly exchange with this market."