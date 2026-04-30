Orlando Pirates set eyes on another Golden Arrows star after links to Ayabulela Maxwele and Siyanda Ndlovu - Reports

When the 2026/27 season begins later this year, Orlando Pirates will attempt to defend the Nedbank Cup and the Carling Knockout trophies.

There is a high possibility that the Soweto giants could win the league title, adding to the trophies to be defended.

For them to do that successfully and win more, including the CAF Champions League, the playing unit will need to be strengthened further. This will give the technical bench not only the players they want but also a deep squad with the required options.

Even before the transfer window opens, the Sea Robbers have been linked with a number of players.