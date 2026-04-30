Orlando Pirates set eyes on another Golden Arrows star after links to Ayabulela Maxwele and Siyanda Ndlovu - Reports
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Dream for more titles
When the 2026/27 season begins later this year, Orlando Pirates will attempt to defend the Nedbank Cup and the Carling Knockout trophies.
There is a high possibility that the Soweto giants could win the league title, adding to the trophies to be defended.
For them to do that successfully and win more, including the CAF Champions League, the playing unit will need to be strengthened further. This will give the technical bench not only the players they want but also a deep squad with the required options.
Even before the transfer window opens, the Sea Robbers have been linked with a number of players.
- Golden Arrows
Pirates eye Arrows captain
According to the latest reports, the Bucaneers have put Golden Arrows captain Ayanda Jiyane on their transfer wishlist.
Jiyane, who has been likened to the former Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Sangweni, has been one of the top performers for his club.
"Pirates are getting players from Arrows. Jiyane could be amongst those players joining Pirates next season," KickOff reported, quoting a source with privy information regarding the move.
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Why Pirates need Jiyane
The Sea Robbers will need their defence unit bolstered with more defenders, especially with the exit of Olisa Ndah and Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Olisa Ndah.
Injuries have also dealt the defence department a huge blow with Tapelo Xoki unavailable due to a long-term injury.
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Who else is linked with Pirates?
Apart from Jiyane, the Sea Robbers have been linked with Ayabulela Maxwele and Siyanda Ndlovu, both of Arrows.
According to reports, Ndlovu is expected to complete his move to the Soweto giants when his current deal expires at the end of the season.
"The deal is as good as done. The youngster will be wearing black and white colours next season," a source said regarding the reported talks between Pirates and the Arrows star.