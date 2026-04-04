Orlando Pirates served a warning as Mamelodi Sundowns fly past Chippa United to go to the summit- 'We gonna come out on top'
Sundowns' historic win
Mamelodi Sundowns recorded another victory in the league as they defeated Chippa United 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Marcelo Allende, Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews, and Brayan Leon struck for Miguel Cardoso's men while Sinoxolo Kwayiba got the solo strike for the Chilli Boys.
It was the club's ninth PSL win in a row, breaking Rhulani Mokwena's initial eight-match winning streak.
Ntsabeleng delighted after MOTM display
Katlego Ntsabeleng was rewarded after his exploits against the relegation-threatened Chippa United in front of thousands in the Stadium.
“It means a lot to get this award. First of all, I would like to thank the Almighty for just giving me the opportunity to express the talent he’s given me,” he stated after the game.
“We all know playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, it comes with pressure, and when you get a chance, you have to take it, and I think I’m doing my best at that. I think I started a bit slow, but as I got used to the team, everything went well.
“I think it’s the things we work on in training, just shooting outside the box, creating space for each other, complementary runs, as you can see, it’s all coming together now. It means a lot for the fans to come out in numbers," Ntsabeleng added.
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Warning to Bucs!
Orlando Pirates are now two points behind Masandawana after 22 outings. Ntsabeleng concedes the race has been tight, but the Brazilians have a chance to go all the way.
"We need them, it’s a title race, and it’s a difficult one this year because all the teams are going head-to-head.
“But, I believe we're gonna come out on top if we keep playing the way we are," he concluded.
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The next test
Masandawana are now preparing for another test on Tuesday when they will face Orbit College away, another seemingly easier outing.