Orlando Pirates served a warning as Mamelodi Sundowns fly past Chippa United to go to the summit- 'We gonna come out on top'

Katlego Ntsabeleng was rewarded after his exploits against the relegation-threatened Chippa United in front of thousands in the Stadium.

“It means a lot to get this award. First of all, I would like to thank the Almighty for just giving me the opportunity to express the talent he’s given me,” he stated after the game.

“We all know playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, it comes with pressure, and when you get a chance, you have to take it, and I think I’m doing my best at that. I think I started a bit slow, but as I got used to the team, everything went well.

“I think it’s the things we work on in training, just shooting outside the box, creating space for each other, complementary runs, as you can see, it’s all coming together now. It means a lot for the fans to come out in numbers," Ntsabeleng added.