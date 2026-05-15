Orlando Pirates scouts hailed as Bucs recruits edge closer to PSL glory - 'Credit must go to leadership of the team for assembling a strong squad'
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The power of clever recruitment
Orlando Pirates return to action on Saturday afternoon at the Orlando Amstel Arena, where they host Durban City in a high-stakes showdown. A victory in this encounter would see Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men surge level on 68 points with Mamelodi Sundowns, but take command of the table on superior goal difference, effectively sealing the championship, with one final fixture still to play.
The Buccaneers' resurgence was already visible behind the scenes long before the results began to reflect on the pitch, with club legend Lucky Lekgwathi lifting the lid on the unseen work that shaped their title-chasing squad.
“I think credit must go to the leadership of the team for assembling a strong squad. You know, at the start of every season we, as former players of the club, get invited to welcome new players; and, to be honest, I didn’t know most of the players introduced to us,” Lekgwathi told Sowetan.
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Scouting hidden gems paid off
The legendary defender admitted that while some of the names arriving at Mayfair were not household names initially, their impact on the pitch has been undeniable. The recruitment of talent from across the league has provided the squad depth and quality required to sustain a title challenge.
“It was the first time I saw [Tshepang] Moremi [who was bought from AmaZulu] and [Nkosikhona] Ndaba [from Richards Bay], but the leadership emphasised that they were good acquisitions. So, for me, the scouts recruited proper players, hence this success,” he explained.
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A new era of attacking football
Beyond the names on the team sheet, the style of play has evolved this term significantly. The former skipper noted the change in the team's clinical nature in front of goal.
“In the past few seasons, the team would win 1-0, but this season it was a different story. As you saw in many games, they scored more than two goals, so that also helped a lot,” he noted.
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Building a legacy for the future
With a squad boasting young talents, Lekgwathi believes this could be the start of a golden era for the Soweto giants.
He compared the current youthful exuberance to the veteran-heavy squad that achieved the legendary 'double treble'.
“When we won the double treble. I was 35 and Benni [McCarthy] was 34... it was a team of oldies, but the current generation is young,” the legend concluded.
“You look at players like [Oswin] Appollis (24) [Relebohile] Mofokeng (21), [Camrin] Dansin (21), and [Lebone] Seema (23), these are young boys, so the future is bright.
"This generation can be one of the greatest Pirates teams of all time if they maintain discipline and consistency.”