Orlando Pirates scouts hailed as Bucs recruits edge closer to PSL glory - 'Credit must go to leadership of the team for assembling a strong squad'

Orlando Pirates return to action on Saturday afternoon at the Orlando Amstel Arena, where they host Durban City in a high-stakes showdown. A victory in this encounter would see Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men surge level on 68 points with Mamelodi Sundowns, but take command of the table on superior goal difference, effectively sealing the championship, with one final fixture still to play.

The Buccaneers' resurgence was already visible behind the scenes long before the results began to reflect on the pitch, with club legend Lucky Lekgwathi lifting the lid on the unseen work that shaped their title-chasing squad.

“I think credit must go to the leadership of the team for assembling a strong squad. You know, at the start of every season we, as former players of the club, get invited to welcome new players; and, to be honest, I didn’t know most of the players introduced to us,” Lekgwathi told Sowetan.



