Orlando Pirates scoring woes return, but Abdeslam Ouaddou remains optimistic - 'Let's take the positives, nine games to go, anything can happen'

"We just have to keep going and believe because there are still nine games left. Our boys gave everything today on the pitch," said Ouaddou as quoted by SABC Sports.

"We could've been more efficient in the last third, but let's take the positives. There are still nine games to go, and anything can happen in football. It's not an exact science.

"We will give some rest to the guys, and afterward we will come back to the battle and fight until the end."