Orlando Pirates scoring woes return, but Abdeslam Ouaddou remains optimistic - 'Let's take the positives, nine games to go, anything can happen'
Ouaddou pleads for belief
Orlando Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw at the Amstel Arena Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Despite the obvious frustration of failing to win at home, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to defend his squad and shifted the focus toward the final stretch of the league campaign.
The Moroccan tactician remains adamant that his team has the quality to see out the title charge if they maintain their mental fortitude.
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'Let's take the positives'
"We just have to keep going and believe because there are still nine games left. Our boys gave everything today on the pitch," said Ouaddou as quoted by SABC Sports.
"We could've been more efficient in the last third, but let's take the positives. There are still nine games to go, and anything can happen in football. It's not an exact science.
"We will give some rest to the guys, and afterward we will come back to the battle and fight until the end."
Tactical adjustments and missed chances
The Buccaneers dominated possession and territory but failed to turn their superiority into a winning scoreline.
Ouaddou reflected on the tactical side of the performance, suggesting that his side could have been more adventurous in their positioning.
"I thought that maybe we could've had our fullbacks a little bit higher, in order to create a 2 v 1 on the side, and maybe we needed more initiative and mobility in the middle to avoid playing long balls.
"We really wanted to find the free man and to progress the ball through the middle, and I think we managed that in Moremi's goal," he explained.
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The road ahead for the Buccaneers
With only nine fixtures remaining in the PSL calendar, the margin for error has all but evaporated. Ouaddou is fully aware that while any point is better than none, missed opportunities at home could prove fatal in a race of this magnitude. He is, however, choosing to view the glass as half-full as the squad prepares for the final hurdles of the domestic season.
"We cannot lie to say we are not disappointed because we have the feeling that we have lost two points at home, especially after the chances we created and ball possession we had," Ouaddou admitted.
"Let's fight until the end of the season, and maybe this point can be precious for us."
The Buccaneers will now need to rediscover their scoring touch quickly if they are to prevent the trophy from staying in Pretoria yet again.