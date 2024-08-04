Orlando Pirates' Saleng lauded for creating Gilberto headache as SuperSport United appreciate getting 'young Pule'

BackpageSeth WillisOrlando Pirates' Saleng lauded for creating Gilberto headache as SuperSport United appreciate getting 'young Pule'MTN 8 CupOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedMonnapule SalengMaliele Vincent PulePremier Soccer LeagueThe Sea Robbers and the Swanky Boys officially opened South Africa's 2024/25 season in an exciting way.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBucs hosted SuperSport at Orlando StadiumPirates won 3-1 in extra timeThey are into the semi-finalArticle continues below