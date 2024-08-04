Vincent Pule and Monnapule Saleng, Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates' Saleng lauded for creating Gilberto headache as SuperSport United appreciate getting 'young Pule'

MTN 8 CupOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedMonnapule SalengMaliele Vincent PulePremier Soccer League

The Sea Robbers and the Swanky Boys officially opened South Africa's 2024/25 season in an exciting way.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bucs hosted SuperSport at Orlando Stadium
  • Pirates won 3-1 in extra time
  • They are into the semi-final
Article continues below