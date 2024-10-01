Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Orlando Pirates' Riveiro wary of 'aggressive' Stellenbosch FC in MTN8 final - 'We respect them big time'

MTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FC

Can Orlando Pirates maintain their winning momentum as they face Stellenbosch in the MTN8 final? Coach Riveiro stresses the importance of respect.

  • Pirates will show respect to Stellies
  • Bucs come into final with strong winning streak
  • Will be tested against 'aggressive' Stellies
