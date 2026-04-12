Orlando Pirates restore six-point gap over Mamelodi Sundowns as Siwelele drop out of title race after the Kaizer Chiefs stalemate
Pirates widen gap
Orlando Pirates extended their lead at the top of the Diski Challenge table after beating Richards Bay 1-0 on Sunday.
The Buccaneers needed a goal from Thuto Sesipo to win, and this marks their back-to-back away wins in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
A six-point gap now stands between the Sea Robbers and their closest rivals after 26 games. However, the gap might be reduced to just three points given that Down has a game in hand.
From 26 games, Pirates have 63 points, while Sundowns have 57 points.
Sundowns outwit Stellies
The Pretoria outfit managed a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch on Saturday. A goal by Thato Sibiya in the 89th minute gave the Brazilians a late win to keep their title dream much alive.
Now with only five games remaining in the season, Pirates and Sundowns, just like it is the case in the Premier Soccer League, are engaged in a tight title race.
Pirates and Sundowns will meet in May in a high-stakes game.
Siwelele drop out
On Saturday, Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs shared points after a 1-1 draw.
As it stands now, Siwelele are out of the title race, and on the other hand, Chiefs are fourth with 43 points, 20 fewer than leading Pirates.
- Asidlali
When will Pirates, Sundowns and Chiefs play next?
Downs will be back in action again on April 18, as they are scheduled to play Chippa United, while Pirates will face AmaZulu on the same day.
On April 19, Chiefs will battle it out with Polokwane City.