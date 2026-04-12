Orlando Pirates restore six-point gap over Mamelodi Sundowns as Siwelele drop out of title race after the Kaizer Chiefs stalemate

Orlando Pirates extended their lead at the top of the Diski Challenge table after beating Richards Bay 1-0 on Sunday.

The Buccaneers needed a goal from Thuto Sesipo to win, and this marks their back-to-back away wins in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

A six-point gap now stands between the Sea Robbers and their closest rivals after 26 games. However, the gap might be reduced to just three points given that Down has a game in hand.

From 26 games, Pirates have 63 points, while Sundowns have 57 points.