Orlando Pirates reluctant to lose Kabelo Dlamini as Kaizer Chiefs sniff around - 'Those talks have since been put on hold'

Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini is expected to remain at the club for the upcoming season, new information suggests Kaizer Chiefs have not completely disappeared from the picture.

Amakhosi have been monitoring Dlamini' situation for some time, even as Pirates decided to retain the experienced midfielder after extending his stay at the club.

Despite the interest remaining alive, any potential move is not progressing at this stage. A source close to Soccer Laduma explained: "There has been interest in Kabelo from Kaizer Chiefs for some time.

"At one stage, there were discussions around the possibility of a pre-contract agreement, but those talks have since been put on hold.

"It was initially thought that something could have been concluded by now, but circumstances changed, and everything has been placed on hold for the time being."







