Orlando Pirates reluctant to lose Kabelo Dlamini as Kaizer Chiefs sniff around - 'Those talks have since been put on hold'
- Backpage
Amakhosi interest remains but deal stalls
Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini is expected to remain at the club for the upcoming season, new information suggests Kaizer Chiefs have not completely disappeared from the picture.
Amakhosi have been monitoring Dlamini' situation for some time, even as Pirates decided to retain the experienced midfielder after extending his stay at the club.
Despite the interest remaining alive, any potential move is not progressing at this stage. A source close to Soccer Laduma explained: "There has been interest in Kabelo from Kaizer Chiefs for some time.
"At one stage, there were discussions around the possibility of a pre-contract agreement, but those talks have since been put on hold.
"It was initially thought that something could have been concluded by now, but circumstances changed, and everything has been placed on hold for the time being."
- Backpagepix
Contractual stability ends immediate exit talk
The latest development comes after Pirates resolved Dlamini's contractual situation to ward off interest from their rivals.
It is understood that the player has signed a new two-year deal with the Soweto giants, providing the club with leverage should any official bids arrive from Naturena or elsewhere.
After a frustrating 2025/26 campaign in which injuries and limited opportunities restricted him to just nine appearances across all competitions, the new deal represents a clean slate for the player to re-establish himself.
- Backpagepix
A father’s dream for the Gold and Black
Despite the new contract at Mayfair, Dlamini's father, Oscar Mkhalipi, has added fuel to the fire by admitting he would still love to see his son wear the famous Gold and Black jersey one day.
Mkhalipi said: "I am a Kaizer Chiefs supporter, and honestly, I would love to see him playing for Chiefs one day.
"That would make my passion for the club even greater.
"When you look at his age, I believe he should be at his peak and playing regularly.
"As a parent, that's what you want to see because every player needs consistent game time."
- Backpage
Chiefs maintain silence on transfer speculation
Naturena remains a fortress of secrecy, with the club refusing to breathe a word until a deal is signed, sealed, and delivered.
Echoing this stance, Amakhosi’s Corporate Communications Manager, Vina Maphosa, shut down the chatter with a firm reminder of the club's protocol.
"Please note that the Club will not be exercising rights of reply on matters relating to player transfer negotiations, speculation, or ongoing discussions," Maphosa stated in an interview with Soccer Laduma.
"Our standard position remains that we only communicate on concluded deals and official Club matters.
"Any announcements regarding player transfers, signings, departures, or contractual agreements will be communicated through the Club's official channels once finalised."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting