Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule or Jayden Adams to shut out Themba Zwane from Bafana Bafana? Thabo Nthethe concerned about Mamelodi Sundowns captain's 2026 FIFA World Cup chances 'it will be very difficult for Mshishi'
- AFP
Zwane returns to Bafana
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is back in the Bafana Bafana squad after being named in the preliminary selection for the upcoming international friendly matches against Panama.
Since October 2024, Zwane has not played for Bafana owing to injuries.
Now usually featuring for Sunsowns as a second-half substitute, the 36-year-old midfielder will be praying to make the final squad for the Panama friendlies.
South Africa coach Hugo Broos will use the friendlies to assess the players he wants to take to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former Sundowns star Thabo Nthethe has rated Zwane's chances of going to the World Cup.
- Gallo
Why 'it will be very difficult for Mshishi'?
"I think Hugo Broos has noticed that Mshishi is being given a chance at Sundowns, and Iqraam Rayners has been doing well, so he can help the team," Nthethe told KickOff.
"Yes, he might not have taken them to the AFCON in Morocco, but I believe it was because of injuries. Mshishi didn't have enough time to recover. Broos didn't want to take that risk.
"But to be honest, it will be very difficult for Mshishi because of the position that he plays. Looking at the Bafana Bafana teammates he's competing with, it's a bit tight, but I would love to see him playing in the World Cup."
- Backpagepix
The competition Zwane faces
Broos has, on a number of occasions, complained about failing to find a playmaker who is close to Zwane.
He has tried out the Orlando Pirates duo of Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule, but with no luck.
It now remains to be seen if Broos will deploy Relebohile Mofokeng as a number 10, the way the 21-year-old is being used at Pirates.
There is also in-form Jayden Adams, who has returned to the Bafana Bafana fold and will be fighting to be selected for the World Cup ahead of Zwane.
- Al-Ittihad
Bafana need Lorch's experience
Broos continues to snub experienced midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch, who is in good form for Libyan giants Al Ittihad and might miss out on a chance to return to North America, where he was with Wydad Casablanca at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
"I would also like to see the coach taking Thembinkosi Lorch with him," Nthethe continued.
"We need the experience that he has to avoid what happened at the AFCON. This is the World Cup, so we need to take the best we have."