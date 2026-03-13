Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule or Jayden Adams to shut out Themba Zwane from Bafana Bafana? Thabo Nthethe concerned about Mamelodi Sundowns captain's 2026 FIFA World Cup chances 'it will be very difficult for Mshishi'

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is back in the Bafana Bafana squad after being named in the preliminary selection for the upcoming international friendly matches against Panama.

Since October 2024, Zwane has not played for Bafana owing to injuries.

Now usually featuring for Sunsowns as a second-half substitute, the 36-year-old midfielder will be praying to make the final squad for the Panama friendlies.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos will use the friendlies to assess the players he wants to take to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Sundowns star Thabo Nthethe has rated Zwane's chances of going to the World Cup.