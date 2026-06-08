Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng backed to shine for Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup – ‘His attitude is right and he's worked hard’

Relebohile Mofokeng is arguably the most talked-about talent in South African football right now, and the pressure is mounting as Bafana Bafana prepare for their World Cup opener against Mexico.

After playing a pivotal role in Orlando Pirates’ historic treble success in the PSL, the youngster has been dubbed 'President Ya Ma 2000' by the local faithful.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane, a veteran of the 2010 World Cup, is among those hoping the winger can translate his club form to the global stage.

"For Rele, expectations are very high," Letsholonyane told Soccer Laduma.

"He's done well for his team and I feel that he still has a lot to do, especially in the national team.

"He's sort of not the same player, but even at the level he is, he has been doing well."