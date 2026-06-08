Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng backed to shine for Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup – ‘His attitude is right and he's worked hard’
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High expectations for the Pirates starlet
Relebohile Mofokeng is arguably the most talked-about talent in South African football right now, and the pressure is mounting as Bafana Bafana prepare for their World Cup opener against Mexico.
After playing a pivotal role in Orlando Pirates’ historic treble success in the PSL, the youngster has been dubbed 'President Ya Ma 2000' by the local faithful.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane, a veteran of the 2010 World Cup, is among those hoping the winger can translate his club form to the global stage.
"For Rele, expectations are very high," Letsholonyane told Soccer Laduma.
"He's done well for his team and I feel that he still has a lot to do, especially in the national team.
"He's sort of not the same player, but even at the level he is, he has been doing well."
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The importance of veteran leadership
While Mofokeng possesses immense individual quality, 'Yeye' believes the support system within Hugo Broos' squad will be the deciding factor in his success.
The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder feels that the established stars must shield the younger members of the group from the overwhelming pressure of a World Cup environment.
Speaking on the squad dynamics, Letsholonyane said:
"Leadership of guys like Teboho [Mokoena] and [Khuliso] Mudau will be very important, Ronwen [Williams] too.
"They are experienced more than most of the players.
"Ime Okon is young and is new in the setup. [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi is still young and fairly new in the setup.
"He is doing well where he is playing [in the MLS], but it does not change the fact that he is young for that level."
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Mentorship from Themba Zwane
Central to the development of the younger players is the presence of Themba Zwane.
Despite the competition for places in the starting XI, 'Mshishi' remains a respected figure in the locker room who prioritises the collective success of the national team over his own personal minutes on the pitch.
Letsholonyane highlighted Zwane's selfless nature as a key asset for Mofokeng and the other debutants.
"You have someone like Mshishi [Themba Zwane], who will guide them, whether he starts or not.
"Players love to be around him [Zwane].
"He is a good person and he wants to see others thrive, even if he is compromised," the former midfielder added.
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A 'selfish' wish for South African success
As Bafana Bafana prepare to face Mexico on Thursday, the nation is desperate to see a new hero emerge.
For Letsholonyane, seeing Mofokeng succeed would be a personal highlight, noting that the player's work ethic and temperament make him deserving of the spotlight on the biggest stage of all.
"From a selfish point, I hope that he does well," Letsholonyane admitted.
"He is one of the players who are very exciting.
"His attitude is right on the field and he's worked hard.
"He has enjoyed his game and I am hoping he does the same, even at that level."
Whether Mofokeng can handle the heat in North America remains to be seen, but he clearly has the backing of the legends who came before him.