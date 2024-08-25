'Orlando Pirates, please ensure that you beat Jwaneng Galaxy otherwise Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans will cook us! Jose Riveiro will teach this team a lesson this time' - Fans

Jwaneng Galaxy and the Sea Robbers will meet once again in the Caf-Inter-club competition and fans have reacted to the draw.

Orlando Pirates will go against Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League next month following their victory over the weekend.

The Morena Ramoreboli-led team once shockingly knocked out the Buccaneers from the Champions League preliminary round last season.

In an interesting debate on social media, South African fans have shared mixed reactions about the mouth-watering clash and GOAL brings you some of their best views.

