Hugo Broos' side collected maximum points against South Sudan but there are those who are not happy with the performances of some Bafana players.

Bafana Bafana climbed up to the second spot in the Group K standings following a 3-2 win over South Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha came off the bench and dramatically scored another injury-time goal to earn his side a crucial win away from home.

Here, GOAL gathered some of mixed reactions from South African supporters.