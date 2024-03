Monnapule Saleng and Thabiso Lebitso emerged as key figures for Orlando Pirates in their victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

In front of a capacity crowd at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Buccaneers clinched a crucial 3-2 victory over their arch-rivals.

Jose Riveiro's side had to stage a comeback twice from being a goal down to secure the Soweto Derby bragging rights and maximum points, as they continue their mission to cement second place on the Premier Soccer League standings.

Following their impressive display, GOAL evaluates the performance of Pirates' players...