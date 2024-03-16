Orlando Pirates player ratings vs Hungry Lions: Tshegofatso Mabasa sparkles as Deon Hotto proves a point

BackpagePixMichaelson GumedeOrlando Pirates player ratings vs Hungry Lions: Tshegofatso Mabasa sparkles as Deon Hotto proves a pointCupOrlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions FCPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesHungry Lions FCMonnapule SalengPatrick MaswanganyiMiguel TimmTapelo XokiNkosinathi SibisiFEATURESInnocent MaelaMelusi ButheleziDeon HottoHugo BroosTshegofatso Mabasa and Monnapule Saleng were among the best performers for Orlando Pirates who stunned Hungry Lions 4-0 on Saturday night.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSaleng and Mabasa send message to BroosThey netted in Pirates' win over Hungry LionsPirates advanced to the Ndedbank Cup quarter-finals