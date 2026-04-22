Orlando Pirates on verge of signing PSL most promising star 'the deal is as good as done; the youngster will be wearing black and white colours next season'
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Pirates eye teenager
Orlando Pirates have reportedly tabled an offer for a promising Premier Soccer League teenager.
According to KickOff, Siwelele's Bohlale Ngwato from Siwelele is set to join the Sea Robbers on a five-year deal.
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Done deal?
The 19-year-old is expected to complete his move to the Soweto giants when his current deal expires at the end of the season.
"The deal is as good as done. The youngster will be wearing black and white colours next season," the publication reported, quoting a source with privy information regarding the imminent transfer.
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What will Pirates get by signing Ngwato?
According to the former Chippa United head coach Thabo September, the winger has a lot to offer.
"He is a very good boy, well-disciplined both on and off the field. When he was at the academy, he was still at school and was doing well," September, who worked with Ngwato during his time at SuperSport United’s academy, told KickOff.
"He is a very good and skilful player. He can run in and out and cross the ball, more like how Daine Klate used to do.
“You must not look at his body; he is very strong and hard-working," he added.
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Why Pirates must strengthen their squad?
Next season, the Soweto giants will be the defending champions of both the MTN8 and the Carling Cup.
They will also aim to successfully contest for the PSL title as well as the CAF Champions League. After reaching the penultimate stage of the continental competition last season, they were eliminated from the preliminary round in the 2025/26 campaign.
That is a setback they will be keen to avoid.