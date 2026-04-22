Orlando Pirates on verge of signing PSL most promising star 'the deal is as good as done; the youngster will be wearing black and white colours next season'

According to the former Chippa United head coach Thabo September, the winger has a lot to offer.

"He is a very good boy, well-disciplined both on and off the field. When he was at the academy, he was still at school and was doing well," September, who worked with Ngwato during his time at SuperSport United’s academy, told KickOff.

"He is a very good and skilful player. He can run in and out and cross the ball, more like how Daine Klate used to do.

“You must not look at his body; he is very strong and hard-working," he added.