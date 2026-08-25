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Orlando Pirates new striker Sebastian Pedersen still has much to prove despite promising debut - 'I haven't yet seen what they brought him here for'
He showed good signs
Ngubane has offered a characteristically blunt assessment of Sebastian Pedersen’s debut performance, suggesting that the Norwegian striker is yet to demonstrate why the Buccaneers invested in his services.
Pedersen made his first appearance for the Soweto giants during their 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 semi-final second leg last weekend.
Entering the fray in the 65th minute as a replacement for Yanela Mbuthuma, the forward had a golden opportunity to open his account almost immediately, but he failed to hit the target with only the goalkeeper to beat at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
"I haven't seen enough of him. Yes, he showed good signs, but I haven't yet seen what they brought him here for," Ngubane told KickOff.
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Fitting into Pirates' style of play
The debate surrounding Pedersen’s acquisition focuses on his ability to adapt to the unique tactical landscape of the local game.
Ngubane emphasised that the footballing public is still waiting for a clear indication of the striker's pedigree.
"As a country, we are still waiting to see why Pirates brought him here. His idea of playing football is fine; he's got it, but we still have to see why he had to be brought to South Africa," Ngubane noted.
Furthermore, the legendary figure pointed out that the true test for Pedersen will be his integration into the specific tactical framework employed by the technical team.
"We still have to see if he fits into the Pirates' style of play. That's the only way we’re gonna see if he is really a good player for them," he explained.
Too soon to judge the new guy?
While the initial feedback was mixed, Ngubane did acknowledge that the limited time Pedersen spent on the pitch makes a definitive judgment difficult.
The striker had been sidelined for a significant period before his move to South Africa, and his lack of competitive sharpness was evident during his brief cameo.
"Maybe 25 minutes was not enough for him; maybe he is still going to show us how good he really is. I mean, it had been a long time since he had last played.”
"I liked his touches and movement off the ball, but as someone who was brought here all the way from Norway, we're expecting more from him.
"His physique and presence make him appear a good player, but he needs more minutes on the pitch for us to make a proper analysis of him," Ngubane added.
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Pedersen must act swiftly
Pedersen will not have to wait long for a chance to silence his critics and prove his worth to the Buccaneers' hierarchy.
With the domestic season moving at a relentless pace, the Norwegian is expected to be in the matchday squad for the upcoming Betway Premiership fixture.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to face Babina Noko once again, this time at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening.
The pressure is undoubtedly on the new man to deliver goals, particularly given the high profile of his transfer from Scandinavia.
While coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has also preached caution regarding the player's fitness levels, the demand for immediate results at Orlando Pirates rarely affords new signings a lengthy grace period.
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