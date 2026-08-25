Orlando Pirates new striker Sebastian Pedersen still has much to prove despite promising debut - 'I haven't yet seen what they brought him here for'

Ngubane has offered a characteristically blunt assessment of Sebastian Pedersen’s debut performance, suggesting that the Norwegian striker is yet to demonstrate why the Buccaneers invested in his services.

Pedersen made his first appearance for the Soweto giants during their 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 semi-final second leg last weekend.

Entering the fray in the 65th minute as a replacement for Yanela Mbuthuma, the forward had a golden opportunity to open his account almost immediately, but he failed to hit the target with only the goalkeeper to beat at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

"I haven't seen enough of him. Yes, he showed good signs, but I haven't yet seen what they brought him here for," Ngubane told KickOff.



