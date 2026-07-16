Orlando Pirates new signing makes major admission about life with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2026/27 season: 'We are under pressure'
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High stakes in the engine room
Orlando Pirates’ latest recruit, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, has wasted no time in highlighting the reality of life at one of Africa’s biggest clubs.
Arriving from Stellenbosch FC on a three-year deal, the 24-year-old was part of a significant swap deal that saw Thabiso Lebitso move the other way, and he is already feeling the heat during the club’s pre-season camp in Spain.
The Buccaneers are coming off a historic season where they secured a domestic treble, and the new faces at Mayfair are well aware that the honeymoon period doesn't exist for a club of this stature.
Mthiyane is among several high-profile additions, including Sbangani Zulu, Bohale Ngwato, and Ghampani Lungu, who have been brought in to ensure the squad can compete on multiple fronts under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The burden of success
Speaking from the club’s training base, Mthiyane provided a candid assessment of the environment within the squad as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign. He admitted that the achievements of the previous season have created a demanding atmosphere for those looking to break into the starting XI.
“That's what pre-season is about, getting the holidays out of our system and getting back to top gear.
"We are also under pressure [to perform] because last season, the guys did a very good job, and so now it’s about maintaining the bar that they have set. So we keep pushing and working,” Mthiyane told Pirates media.
The midfielder's honesty reflects the high standards set at the club, where nothing less than silverware is expected.
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Survival of the fittest
Mthiyane is joining a midfield that is arguably the most competitive in the Premier Soccer League.
The tireless engine room operator will need to display more than just work rate if he is to displace the established names that guided Pirates to their recent trophy haul.
The competition is fierce, with fan-favourite Thalente Mbatha currently occupying the primary anchoring role.
Mthiyane also finds himself in a direct battle with the likes of Sihle Nduli, Masindi Nemtajela, and the veteran presence of Makhehleni Makhaula.
It is a logjam of talent that requires every player to be at their absolute peak during this European tour.
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Preparing for the Champions League
The move to Pirates signifies a major step up for Mthiyane, moving from a developing side to a team that is now aiming to translate domestic dominance into continental success.
With Pirates' CAF Champions League ranking recently confirmed, the pressure to maintain their local "bar" is only matched by the expectation to succeed in Africa.
As the Sea Robbers continue their preparations in Spain, the focus remains on physical conditioning and tactical integration.
For Mthiyane, the goal is clear: prove that he belongs at the heart of a championship-winning team and ensure that the pressure he feels now translates into silverware by the end of the season.
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