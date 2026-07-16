Orlando Pirates new signing makes major admission about life with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2026/27 season: 'We are under pressure'

Orlando Pirates’ latest recruit, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, has wasted no time in highlighting the reality of life at one of Africa’s biggest clubs.

Arriving from Stellenbosch FC on a three-year deal, the 24-year-old was part of a significant swap deal that saw Thabiso Lebitso move the other way, and he is already feeling the heat during the club’s pre-season camp in Spain.

The Buccaneers are coming off a historic season where they secured a domestic treble, and the new faces at Mayfair are well aware that the honeymoon period doesn't exist for a club of this stature.

Mthiyane is among several high-profile additions, including Sbangani Zulu, Bohale Ngwato, and Ghampani Lungu, who have been brought in to ensure the squad can compete on multiple fronts under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.