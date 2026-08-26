Orlando Pirates new signing backed by Ouaddou to play pivotal role - ‘He’s somebody that is clever’
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I know what he can give us
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed his immense satisfaction with how quickly Thapelo Mokobodi has adapted to the demands of playing for one of South Africa's biggest clubs.
The midfielder was instrumental during Tuesday evening’s 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena, marking his fifth appearance for the Buccaneers.
Speaking to the media after the win, Ouaddou highlighted his existing relationship with the player as a key factor in his early success.
“First of all, he’s a boy that I know very well, you know, his quality from my previous club. I know what he can give us, what he’s able to do,” Ouaddou said, per Soccer Laduma.
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Gavin Hunt’s fingerprints
Mokobodi’s arrival at Pirates came after he had already begun his seasonal preparations elsewhere, which Ouaddou believes provided a solid physical foundation.
The midfielder joined from Stellenbosch FC, meaning he missed the Pirates' pre-season tour of Spain but benefited from the rigorous methods of veteran coach Gavin Hunt.
“He started the pre-season with Stellenbosch with Gavin Hunt."
"When you know Gavin Hunt, the way that he’s playing, the way that he wants his team to play, you can guess that he had the beginning of the preparation very good."
"He just came with us to finish the last phase of the preparation,” the coach added.
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He’s already in the train
The Pirates mentor is convinced that Mokobodi’s intellectual approach to the game makes him an ideal candidate for the specific brand of football the Buccaneers are trying to implement this season.
In a league where tactical flexibility is becoming increasingly important, having a midfielder who understands positioning and transitions is vital.
Ouaddou was effusive in his description of the midfielder's intelligence.
“His style of play suits very well to the way that we want to play."
"He’s somebody that is clever. He’s somebody that integrates quickly. He’s in the train."
"I hope he will continue to grow, to improve and to be one of the key players in our system,” the coach added.
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A rare opportunity not to miss
The step up to a club of Orlando Pirates' stature can often be daunting for young players, but Ouaddou praised Mokobodi for his bravery in taking the opportunity with both hands.
The coach used a vivid transport analogy to describe the importance of the midfielder's immediate impact, emphasising that chances at elite clubs are rare and must be grasped instantly.
“He’s a boy that took his chance. I always say that when the train stops at the station, you need to climb in that train, especially when it’s a high-speed train."
"You need to be inside because sometimes the train doesn’t stop every time at every station,” the coach concluded.
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