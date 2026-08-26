Orlando Pirates new signing backed by Ouaddou to play pivotal role - ‘He’s somebody that is clever’

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed his immense satisfaction with how quickly Thapelo Mokobodi has adapted to the demands of playing for one of South Africa's biggest clubs.

The midfielder was instrumental during Tuesday evening’s 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena, marking his fifth appearance for the Buccaneers.

Speaking to the media after the win, Ouaddou highlighted his existing relationship with the player as a key factor in his early success.

“First of all, he’s a boy that I know very well, you know, his quality from my previous club. I know what he can give us, what he’s able to do,” Ouaddou said, per Soccer Laduma.



