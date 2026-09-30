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Orlando Pirates Mpho Padime addresses showboating criticism - 'I grew up eKasi... so when I'm on the pitch, sometimes I can't help it'
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Embracing the Kasi flavour
Orlando Pirates youngster Mpho Padime has provided a fascinating insight into his footballing philosophy, defending his penchant for high-risk dribbling and flair.
The teenage winger, who recently earned a promotion to the Buccaneers' senior squad following standout performances in the DStv Diski Challenge, has faced questions from critics who argue that showboating has little place in the tactical rigour of the modern professional game.
"I would have liked to change but sometimes… where I grew up… sometimes when I'm on the pitch these things just happen, I grew up watching these things most of the time," the attacker said, per KickOff.
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I can't help it, it just happens
The debate surrounding showboating in the Betway Premiership is a long-standing one, with purists often clashing with those who want to preserve South Africa’s unique footballing heritage.
Padime is firmly in the latter camp, noting that his early influences were local wizards rather than global superstars from the English Premier League or Champions League.
"I did not grow up watching European football. Most of the time I grew up eKasi [in the township], watching guys from Kasi [township] dribbling, so even when I'm on the pitch, sometimes I can't help it, it just happens," Padime added.
This commitment to entertainment has endeared him to the Ghost, who often demand to see technical skill and "shibobos" during matches.
While some coaches might see his tricks as unnecessary risks, Padime views them as an inseparable part of his game.
The winger was training at Clapham High School in Queenswood as part of a 23-man squad preparing for a double-header of friendly international matches against Algeria, where he hopes to showcase his talent on a the international stage.
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Don't lose the spirit
Beyond his own style, Padime is conscious of his role as a burgeoning role model for young players still competing in township tournaments.
Having successfully navigated the path from Katlehong to one of Africa's biggest clubs, he offered words of encouragement to those hoping to follow in his footsteps.
The 19-year-old is living proof that the transition from amateur "kasi" football to the professional ranks is possible with the right mindset and dedication.
"I can say don't lose the spirit, work hard. Playing eKasi [in the township] does not mean you are down or something because you never know who is watching and where you will end up," Padime said.
"So continue working hard and everything else will fall into place. God will always be there to help you," he added.
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South Africa U23 ambitions
Padime is not the only Orlando Pirates representative in Raymond Mdaka’s Under-23 squad, highlighting the strength of the club's youth structures.
He is joined in the national setup by fellow Buccaneers Kgoleng Ratisani, Neo Rapoo, Cemren Dansin, Simphiwe Selepe, and Bohlale Ngwato.
This strong contingent from the Sea Robbers is expected to play a vital role as South Africa looks to test its depth against North African opposition in two highly anticipated fixtures scheduled for Durban.
The friendly matches against Algeria, set for this Saturday and next week Wednesday, provide a platform for Padime to prove that his individual brilliance can be effective within a team structure.
As he continues to balance his natural flair with the demands of professional football, the young winger remains focused on his immediate goals.
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