Orlando Pirates Mpho Padime addresses showboating criticism - 'I grew up eKasi... so when I'm on the pitch, sometimes I can't help it'

The debate surrounding showboating in the Betway Premiership is a long-standing one, with purists often clashing with those who want to preserve South Africa’s unique footballing heritage.

Padime is firmly in the latter camp, noting that his early influences were local wizards rather than global superstars from the English Premier League or Champions League.

"I did not grow up watching European football. Most of the time I grew up eKasi [in the township], watching guys from Kasi [township] dribbling, so even when I'm on the pitch, sometimes I can't help it, it just happens," Padime added.

This commitment to entertainment has endeared him to the Ghost, who often demand to see technical skill and "shibobos" during matches.

While some coaches might see his tricks as unnecessary risks, Padime views them as an inseparable part of his game.

The winger was training at Clapham High School in Queenswood as part of a 23-man squad preparing for a double-header of friendly international matches against Algeria, where he hopes to showcase his talent on a the international stage.



