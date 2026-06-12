Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela addresses favouritism claims under Abdeslam Ouaddou - 'We are not that close'

Masindi Nemtajela has enjoyed a bright start to life in Soweto, but his relationship with Orlando Pirates fans turned sour as the season progressed.

When results faltered and the pressure of the title race intensified, sections of the Ghosts' fanbase began to question why Nemtajela was becoming a permanent fixture in the starting XI, particularly during periods when Bafana Bafana international Thalente Mbatha was sidelined or being rested.

Nemtajela has now revealed that the online criticism reached a breaking point during the club’s cup campaign. He admitted the noise became impossible to ignore.

"Actually, this thing started in the game against [Mamelodi] Sundowns; there were messages from (social) media, they were saying 'he is not substituted'," Nemtajela said as per KickOff.

"I could take it, but after the following game against Casric [Stars] in the Nedbank Cup [it got worse], that's when it affected me."







