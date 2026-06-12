Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela addresses favouritism claims under Abdeslam Ouaddou - 'We are not that close'
- Backpage
Social media abuse takes its toll
Masindi Nemtajela has enjoyed a bright start to life in Soweto, but his relationship with Orlando Pirates fans turned sour as the season progressed.
When results faltered and the pressure of the title race intensified, sections of the Ghosts' fanbase began to question why Nemtajela was becoming a permanent fixture in the starting XI, particularly during periods when Bafana Bafana international Thalente Mbatha was sidelined or being rested.
Nemtajela has now revealed that the online criticism reached a breaking point during the club’s cup campaign. He admitted the noise became impossible to ignore.
"Actually, this thing started in the game against [Mamelodi] Sundowns; there were messages from (social) media, they were saying 'he is not substituted'," Nemtajela said as per KickOff.
"I could take it, but after the following game against Casric [Stars] in the Nedbank Cup [it got worse], that's when it affected me."
- Backpagepix
Denying the prior connection
The core of the frustration from the stands stemmed from the fact that both Nemtajela and Ouaddou had been at Marumo Gallants before arriving at Mayfair.
This coincidence led many to believe the midfielder was receiving preferential treatment regardless of his on-field performance. However, Nemtajela is adamant that their arrivals at the club were entirely independent of one another.
Clearing up the timeline of his transfer, the midfielder explained: "It made them think I'm the coach's favourite, and when you look at it, I came alone at Pirates, I didn't know that the coach would come.
"They signed me first and signed the coach after. There is no favouritism; we're not that close. I wouldn't say he's a father to me."
- Backpage
Wise counsel from home
As the abuse intensified, Nemtajela sought refuge in his family home to deal with the emotional weight of the allegations.
He credited his parents with helping him develop the thick skin required to survive at a club of Pirates' stature, where every mistake is magnified by a demanding supporter base.
Recalling the advice that kept him grounded, he shared: "The words that my parents told me were: 'You're a man, you said you want to play soccer, you play at Pirates, not everybody will like you, you are not money'.
"If you look at it properly, at the beginning of the season I wasn't playing, every new signing played, and when I got one chance, I grabbed it."
- Backpage
Impact on Bafana ambitions
While Nemtajela eventually won over the technical staff through his work rate, the external pressure and subsequent fluctuation in regular minutes had wider consequences for his career.
Having caught the eye of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos early in the campaign, the midfielder earned his first international call-up during his purple patch.
However, the lack of consistent game time during the more turbulent months of the season ultimately hampered his momentum.
Despite the favouritism claims, his inability to maintain a permanent spot in the national team setup meant he missed out on the final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, proving that his path at Pirates has been anything but easy.