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Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula breaks silence on his retirement delay - 'All thanks to my chairman'
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The chairman's intervention at Mayfair
Makhehlene Makhaula’s time at Orlando Pirates appeared to be reaching its natural conclusion, yet the midfield general has now shed light on the high-level talks that revitalised his career in Soweto.
Despite the veteran appearing ready to move on, he disclosed that the club’s top brass stepped in to halt his departure.
The decision-makers at Mayfair, spearheaded by the Chairman, were adamant that the ex-AmaZulu FC captain remained an indispensable asset to the dressing room.
Rather than watching him exit following their recent trophy successes, the hierarchy convinced him to commit to another campaign.
The club viewed his experience as vital for the ongoing project under the current technical team, urging him to delay his farewell in favor of one last charge for silverware in the famous black and white colors.
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Staying for one more season
Pirates have officially secured the services of Makhaula for another season, with the veteran midfielder committing to a fresh one-year extension at Mayfair.
As the Buccaneers transition towards a younger core, the retention of seasoned campaigners has become a strategic priority for a side determined to maintain their recent upward trajectory.
“First of all, I would like to thank all of you, ladies and gentlemen. Yeah, it was like that, but all thanks to my chairman who said, ‘No, you still got the legs. Can you go one more? Maybe we’ll see’. I said, ‘Okay, chairman, ’ Makhaula explained to iDiski Times.
This exchange reflects the significant standing the midfield anchor holds within the club's hierarchy, cementing his role as a vital mentor in the ever-evolving squad.
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Chasing more silverware in cup finals
Opting to remain with the Sea Robbers is already reaping significant rewards as the club maintains its pursuit of silverware.
Speaking to the press, Makhaula expressed his enthusiasm about the journey, noting, “It’s really exciting to go to another final with a different group.”
As the Soweto giants work to embed fresh talent into the relentless landscape of the domestic game, the veteran’s poise has become indispensable.
He serves as a vital tactical insurance policy for the coaching staff, offering a steadying influence for his junior teammates to lean on when the heat of knockout competition reaches its boiling point.
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Confidence high ahead of title defense
Far from being a peripheral figure as the Buccaneers gear up for their latest test, Makhaula is radiating confidence about the club's trophy prospects.
The experienced campaigner is convinced this group possesses the psychological edge required to sustain their momentum and protect the silverware they fought so fiercely to reclaim last season.
Discussing the team’s current trajectory, the veteran midfielder was bullish about their chances: “I’m sensing a win; I think the guys showed up, they were great.
"I would just say I’m sensing the win. I’m sensing us defending the trophy.” With the chairman’s full support and Makhaula providing vital leadership, the Soweto giants appear primed to extend their reign over South African football.
Should this form continue, the twilight of Makhaula’s career may well prove to be his most successful period yet.
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