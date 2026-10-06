Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula breaks silence on his retirement delay - 'All thanks to my chairman'

Makhehlene Makhaula’s time at Orlando Pirates appeared to be reaching its natural conclusion, yet the midfield general has now shed light on the high-level talks that revitalised his career in Soweto.

Despite the veteran appearing ready to move on, he disclosed that the club’s top brass stepped in to halt his departure.

The decision-makers at Mayfair, spearheaded by the Chairman, were adamant that the ex-AmaZulu FC captain remained an indispensable asset to the dressing room.

Rather than watching him exit following their recent trophy successes, the hierarchy convinced him to commit to another campaign.

The club viewed his experience as vital for the ongoing project under the current technical team, urging him to delay his farewell in favor of one last charge for silverware in the famous black and white colors.



