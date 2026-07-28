Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs backed to get an advantage from European pre-season camps - 'Other PSL teams can’t afford to go overseas because they lack resources'

The Betway Premiership’s heavyweights have once again looked beyond South African borders to fine-tune their squads for the 2026/27 campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs recently concluded a 10-day stint in Alicante, Spain, where they tested themselves against diverse opposition including Scottish giants Rangers and La Liga side Elche.

Neil Tovey, who formerly captained the national team and led Sundowns to league glory as a coach, is adamant that these trips are essential for staying relevant on the global stage.

Speaking to FARPost, Tovey detailed the immense value of these tours, stating: “Going to Europe is a good idea by these teams.”



