Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs backed to get an advantage from European pre-season camps - 'Other PSL teams can’t afford to go overseas because they lack resources'
The elite standard of European preparation
The Betway Premiership’s heavyweights have once again looked beyond South African borders to fine-tune their squads for the 2026/27 campaign.
Kaizer Chiefs recently concluded a 10-day stint in Alicante, Spain, where they tested themselves against diverse opposition including Scottish giants Rangers and La Liga side Elche.
Neil Tovey, who formerly captained the national team and led Sundowns to league glory as a coach, is adamant that these trips are essential for staying relevant on the global stage.
Speaking to FARPost, Tovey detailed the immense value of these tours, stating: “Going to Europe is a good idea by these teams.”
Financial disparity creates a domestic divide
While the country’s three most supported clubs enjoy the luxury of international travel, the rest of the league remains grounded due to financial constraints.
This creates a widening gap in the local top flight, as smaller clubs cannot replicate the conditions or the level of sparring partners found abroad.
The former defender highlighted the harsh reality for the smaller outfits in the division who must watch from afar.
“Teams all over the world go away for pre-season, so what Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates are doing is like catching up with the rest of the world.
"It is having a good effect even on our national team,” Tovey explained.
“Other teams in the PSL have to make do with the little resources that they have.
"They can’t afford to go overseas because they lack resources."
Tactical exposure and world-class facilities
Beyond the administrative benefits, the technical exposure gained from facing European and Middle Eastern opposition is viewed as a primary driver for success.
Pirates notably faced Saudi giants Al Ittihad and Spanish side Las Palmas, while Sundowns took on Bundesliga 2 outfit Hertha Berlin.
Explaining the developmental impact on the players, Tovey insisted that the environment itself plays a crucial role in their preparation.
“Going to Europe exposes players to higher-quality opposition.
"It also opens the eyes of the players to how other players in other parts of the world go about their business because they’ll be playing against higher-calibre opposition.
"The weather is good in Europe, although I hear temperatures are quite high."
- Backpagepix
Building an insurmountable competitive advantage
The long-term effects of these tours are already visible in the trophy cabinets of the clubs involved.
Orlando Pirates entered the current pre-season as reigning Betway Premiership champions, while Mamelodi Sundowns finally reclaimed the CAF Champions League crown for the first time since 2016.
Ultimately, Tovey remains convinced that these overseas ventures provide a platform that simply cannot be matched by staying in South Africa.
“It will give them an advantage, although even if they had prepared at home, they would still do well.
"That does not mean that they will not compete, but going to Europe gives them more advantage.”
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