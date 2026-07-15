Orlando Pirates make major decision on future of veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula ahead of the 2026/27 season
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A new deal for the midfield general
Orlando Pirates have finalised a one-year contract extension with Makhehlene Makhaula ahead of the new season.
The experienced hardman was entering the final months of his previous arrangement, leading to speculation regarding his next move, but the Soweto giants have now moved to tie him down until June 2027.
The 36-year-old has established himself as a fan favourite and a reliable presence in the middle of the park since his arrival from AmaZulu FC.
His ability to disrupt opposition attacks and provide a defensive shield has been a cornerstone of the club's recent tactical setup.
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What the insiders are saying
According to Soccer Laduma, the decision to extend Makhaula's stay was a priority for the technical team.
"Pirates have finalised a one-year contract extension with Makhehleni Makhaula ahead of the new season. He is now contracted to the club until June 2027 and remains an important part of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's plans," the source said.
It is clear that the veteran's influence goes beyond just his physical output on the pitch.
"The technical team values his leadership, professionalism, and experience.
"They believe he still has an important role to play as the club looks to defend its domestic trophies and challenge strongly in the CAF Champions League."
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Preparations in Marbella under Ouaddou
Makhaula is not resting on his laurels despite his veteran status, as he is currently part of the Pirates contingent in Spain for their high-intensity pre-season camp.
The Buccaneers are based in Marbella, where they are scheduled to play five friendly matches to sharpen their fitness ahead of the Premier Soccer League kick-off on August 1.
His presence in Spain underlines his standing in Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical hierarchy.
The coach is keen to blend the energy of his younger stars with the tactical discipline and "engine room" grit that Makhaula provides during high-stakes encounters.
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Chasing continental glory and domestic dominance
The Sea Robbers have set lofty ambitions for the upcoming 12 months, with the CAF Champions League being a primary target.
Having a player of Makhaula’s experience is viewed as vital for navigating the treacherous away trips and high-pressure knockout rounds associated with African competition.
While an official club announcement is still pending, the agreement ensures that the midfield anchor will continue to play a pivotal role in the heart of the midfield.
Pirates fans can expect the same tireless work rate and ball-winning tenacity that have defined his tenure in the famous black and white jersey so far.
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