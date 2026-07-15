Orlando Pirates make major decision on future of veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula ahead of the 2026/27 season

Orlando Pirates have finalised a one-year contract extension with Makhehlene Makhaula ahead of the new season.

The experienced hardman was entering the final months of his previous arrangement, leading to speculation regarding his next move, but the Soweto giants have now moved to tie him down until June 2027.

The 36-year-old has established himself as a fan favourite and a reliable presence in the middle of the park since his arrival from AmaZulu FC.

His ability to disrupt opposition attacks and provide a defensive shield has been a cornerstone of the club's recent tactical setup.