'Orlando Pirates' Mabasa is too lazy & not a team player! He can't defend to save his life - let Broos cook' - Fans

South Africans have their say after the Bucs attacker was excluded from the international duty by the Belgian coach.

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa did not make the Bafana Bafana squad that is set to play the Super Eagles on Friday in Group C of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier to be played in Uyo.

Mabasa was the Premier Soccer League's top scorer with 16 goals and in general, he scored 19 goals from 32 outings across all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign.

That was not enough for Hugo Broos to include him in his side for the crucial encounter as he opted for Stellenbosch's Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster of Burnley.

