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Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates lock sights on clean sweep in title run-in - 'Each and every game is a final, and we’ve decided... we want to win them all'

Orlando Pirates
K. Sebelebele
Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Stellenbosch FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs

The Sea Robbers have officially fired a warning shot across the Premier Soccer League. After a ruthless, clinical display on the road in the Western Cape, the Buccaneers are now breathing down the necks of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, primed and ready to ignite a blockbuster finale to the 2025/26 title race.

  • Pirates close the gap on Sundowns

    Orlando Pirates have cranked up the heat on PSL pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns after grinding out a crucial 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday night.

    The victory sees the Soweto giants move within just two points of the summit, though Masandawana still hold a game in hand ahead of their high-stakes showdown with Kaizer Chiefs.



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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sebelebele sounds the title alarm

    Speaking after the match, Man of the Match Kamogelo Sebelebele revealed the internal pact made by the squad to treat every remaining fixture as a championship decider.

    “This game, we came here knowing it won’t be an easy game cause we’re playing away,” Sebelebele told the club's media channel.

    “But each and every game is important, each and every game is a final, and we’ve decided with the guys that the remaining games, we want to win them all.

    "We know Stellenbosch is not an easy team, but as the guys, we need everyone.

    "Everyone that gets a chance to play must make sure that we help each other so that we can win the games.

    "Without being united, we won’t win games,” he declared.


  • Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Total commitment for the full 90 minutes

    Sebelebele's individual performance was a highlight reel of defensive solidity and attacking intent, but he was quick to credit the collective spirit of the Buccaneers.

    He highlighted a mentality shift within the dressing room that demands maximum effort regardless of the physical toll or the condition of the playing surface.

    “When I’m on the pitch, I forget what the pitch looks like; we work, and we’ll then see after 90 minutes,” the defender added.

    “If we sustain injuries, there are people who will help us recover. On the field of play, we work until 90 minutes.”


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  • Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Depth and unity fuel the pursuit

    A key driver behind Pirates’ sharp upturn has been the squad depth, with players like Sebelebele stepping up and delivering top-class performances.

    With the pressure intensifying, unity inside the Buccaneers camp is proving to be their biggest weapon.

    By treating every remaining fixture as 'finals', the Mayfair side has fully embraced the high-stakes nature of the title race.

    Whether they can maintain this momentum to the end remains to be seen, but the message from the dressing room is unmistakable: they’re coming for the crown.