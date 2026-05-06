Orlando Pirates lock sights on clean sweep in title run-in - 'Each and every game is a final, and we’ve decided... we want to win them all'

Speaking after the match, Man of the Match Kamogelo Sebelebele revealed the internal pact made by the squad to treat every remaining fixture as a championship decider.

“This game, we came here knowing it won’t be an easy game cause we’re playing away,” Sebelebele told the club's media channel.

“But each and every game is important, each and every game is a final, and we’ve decided with the guys that the remaining games, we want to win them all.

"We know Stellenbosch is not an easy team, but as the guys, we need everyone.

"Everyone that gets a chance to play must make sure that we help each other so that we can win the games.

"Without being united, we won’t win games,” he declared.



