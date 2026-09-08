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Orlando Pirates loan move for Mohau Nkota should not block first team pathway for talented youngsters - 'It's an opportunity to elevate the young boys, to stress them'
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Competition intensifies
The return of Mohau Nkota on loan from Al-Ettifaq has sparked a significant debate regarding the development of youth at Orlando Pirates.
With the first-team squad already boasting Bafana Bafana internationals like Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, the competition for places in the wide areas has reached a fever pitch.
The challenge is further compounded by the excellent form of new signing Gamphani Lungu, who has hit the ground running since his arrival from Siwelele.
For the academy graduates, the path to the starting eleven appears increasingly congested.
However, former Pirates winger Tlou Segolela views this environment as a necessary crucible for development.
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Youth must step up
Addressing the concerns that Nkota's presence might hinder the growth of the club's teenagers, Segolela was firm in his assessment of the situation in conversation with KickOff.
He shifted the focus toward the standards demanded by the technical team and the individual responsibility of the players.
Rather than viewing the situation as a barrier, the Pirates legend sees it as a vital psychological and physical test for the youngsters.
"It's not about who is coming, you must look at Ouaddou, you give him what he wants, you get the opportunity, that's an unfortunate part of him and that's the good part of him," Segolela responded.
"So, the other boys need to raise their hand and show that 'we belong at this level, we're capable of competing and this is what we can do despite who is in front' and who they are competing with."
"So, it's going to be very interesting because now it's an opportunity to elevate the young boys, to stress them, so that they surpass what they were dreaming of, to raise to a high level of performance and dishing out performances every weekend," he stated.
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Flair without substance
One player who has generated significant excitement among the Ghost is Mpho Padime, known for his technical ability and skill on the ball.
However, Segolela issued a stern warning to the youngster, cautioning him against the trap of playing only for the crowd.
In the modern game, pure flair is no longer enough to sustain a career at the top level, especially in a system as demanding as Ouaddou's.
"I won't put it as an advice but for sure he is aware that today's game is all about numbers, that's the unfortunate and sad truth about it.
"They [Pirates] need to see the contribution towards the team," he noted.
"You need to score, you need to make assists, you need to help the team in defence; that's what today's game wants.
"Yes, you will have those moments to entertain them but what will take you to a higher level is the number of goals, the number of creation," he said.
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Go to the next level
The final message from Segolela serves as a reality check for the current crop of academy stars regarding their long-term career trajectories.
He believes that the youth players should aim to make a massive impact quickly and then look toward the next step in their careers, rather than simply being satisfied with being part of the squad.
Segolela concluded with a blunt assessment of how the pathway should function: "Gone are those days when you will just make a skill for the sake of it, staying there and closing doors for [upcoming] youngsters.
"You need to get numbers and get away, give other youngsters who are coming an opportunity.
"You come in, you play your role, you go to the next level. That is what Pirates is all about," he concluded.
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