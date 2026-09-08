Orlando Pirates loan move for Mohau Nkota should not block first team pathway for talented youngsters - 'It's an opportunity to elevate the young boys, to stress them'

Addressing the concerns that Nkota's presence might hinder the growth of the club's teenagers, Segolela was firm in his assessment of the situation in conversation with KickOff.

He shifted the focus toward the standards demanded by the technical team and the individual responsibility of the players.

Rather than viewing the situation as a barrier, the Pirates legend sees it as a vital psychological and physical test for the youngsters.

"It's not about who is coming, you must look at Ouaddou, you give him what he wants, you get the opportunity, that's an unfortunate part of him and that's the good part of him," Segolela responded.

"So, the other boys need to raise their hand and show that 'we belong at this level, we're capable of competing and this is what we can do despite who is in front' and who they are competing with."

"So, it's going to be very interesting because now it's an opportunity to elevate the young boys, to stress them, so that they surpass what they were dreaming of, to raise to a high level of performance and dishing out performances every weekend," he stated.



