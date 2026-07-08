Orlando Pirates legendary captain on Sipho Mbule leaving the club for Iraqi Premier League - 'Maybe he can come back to Bafana Bafana'
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A fresh start away from the comfort zone
Lekgwathi believes that moving to a league as far afield as Iraq could be exactly what the 28-year-old needs to salvage a career that has frequently been overshadowed by off-field headlines.
The legendary skipper suggested that the midfielder had fallen into a "comfort zone" during his time in the South African top flight, which hindered his ability to find a consistent run of form.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Lekgwathi explained: “Sometimes the environment you are in contributes because you can get stuck in a comfort zone.
"I think he was in a comfort zone and for me I think this is a great opportunity for him to go to countries like Iraq where he can be able to revive himself and maybe even what people are saying about him and discipline.
"Maybe he’s going to change because of the environment.”
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Addressing the discipline narrative
Mbule’s talent has never been in question, but his tenure at Orlando Pirates and previously at SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United were often marred by allegations regarding his professional conduct.
During his final season with the Buccaneers, he made 23 appearances across all competitions but struggled to make a significant impact, netting only a single goal in the Nedbank Cup.
Lekgwathi is hopeful that the cultural shift in Iraq will force a change in the player's social circle and lifestyle.
“That environment will be different from home where you find one having too many friends.
"So going that side he must start a new life, new friends, and the friends could be Muslim as well, different from the friends he’s used to being around that maybe have an influence on his discipline,” the former defender added.
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Maximising the final years of his career
At 28, Mbule is entering what should be the peak years of his career, but Lekgwathi warned that modern footballers cannot afford to waste time given the trend of early retirements.
The former Pirates captain used his own longevity as an example of what can be achieved with the right focus and physical maintenance.
“I’m happy he is going to a different country and let’s pray or wish that he’s going to focus especially with his age.
"He needs to focus because if you have noticed nowadays in football people retire at a young age.
"He’s 28/29 and there are a few years left for him to play.
"There’s a lucky few like [Christiano] Ronaldo and Lucky Lekgwathi that retire at the age of 39, 40.
"It’s not easy these days to find players retiring at 40,” Lekgwathi noted.
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Potential route back to Bafana Bafana
The door is not necessarily closed on Mbule's international career if he can find his best form in the Middle East.
Lekgwathi remains a firm admirer of the midfielder's technical ability and believes a successful stint with Zakho SC could catch the eye of the national team selectors once again.
Closing his assessment of the move, Lekgwathi said: “He must just try to focus, revive himself and do well and maybe he can come back to Bafana Bafana.
"He’s a good player, he’s so talented, he’s gifted, a special player.
"But unfortunately, people always complain about his discipline, let’s hope he’ll go there and change in a new environment.”
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