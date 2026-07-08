Orlando Pirates legendary captain on Sipho Mbule leaving the club for Iraqi Premier League - 'Maybe he can come back to Bafana Bafana'

Lekgwathi believes that moving to a league as far afield as Iraq could be exactly what the 28-year-old needs to salvage a career that has frequently been overshadowed by off-field headlines.

The legendary skipper suggested that the midfielder had fallen into a "comfort zone" during his time in the South African top flight, which hindered his ability to find a consistent run of form.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Lekgwathi explained: “Sometimes the environment you are in contributes because you can get stuck in a comfort zone.

"I think he was in a comfort zone and for me I think this is a great opportunity for him to go to countries like Iraq where he can be able to revive himself and maybe even what people are saying about him and discipline.

"Maybe he’s going to change because of the environment.”