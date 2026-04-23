Orlando Pirates legend warns Abdeslam Ouaddou's men of Soweto rivals main attacking threats - 'Kaizer Chiefs, they play as a team'

Orlando Pirates are preparing to host Kaizer Chiefs at a sold-out FNB Stadium, looking to maintain their lead at the summit of the Betway Premiership.

Despite the emphatic victory in the reverse fixture, Lucky Lekgwathi insists that Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men must be wary of a side that is finally finding its rhythm under the new technical setup.

Speaking exclusively to iDiski Times, the iconic former skipper emphasised that the Glamour Boys are no longer reliant on individuals.

"I think they are not a one-man team, Kaizer Chiefs, they play as a team," Lekgwathi explained.

"The coach is making changes, and everyone who comes to the team wants to grab that position. But they have a good team. It’s just to get that winning combination. Yes, like in the past five games, he got those combinations and obviously changed here and there."



