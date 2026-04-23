Orlando Pirates legend warns Abdeslam Ouaddou's men of Soweto rivals main attacking threats - 'Kaizer Chiefs, they play as a team'
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Amakhosi's collective strength
Orlando Pirates are preparing to host Kaizer Chiefs at a sold-out FNB Stadium, looking to maintain their lead at the summit of the Betway Premiership.
Despite the emphatic victory in the reverse fixture, Lucky Lekgwathi insists that Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men must be wary of a side that is finally finding its rhythm under the new technical setup.
Speaking exclusively to iDiski Times, the iconic former skipper emphasised that the Glamour Boys are no longer reliant on individuals.
"I think they are not a one-man team, Kaizer Chiefs, they play as a team," Lekgwathi explained.
"The coach is making changes, and everyone who comes to the team wants to grab that position. But they have a good team. It’s just to get that winning combination. Yes, like in the past five games, he got those combinations and obviously changed here and there."
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The attacking dangermen identified
Lekgwathi was quick to point out specific players who have hit a rich vein of form just in time for the biggest fixture on the South African football calendar.
Among those mentioned were creative spark Mduduzi Shabalala and the dangerous Glody Lilepo, both of whom have been instrumental in Chiefs' recent ascent to third place in the standings.
"But I don’t want to single out a player that this is the one, because for me, I think they are playing as a team," the Pirates legend continued.
"Look at Glody Lilepo he’s on form, Mduduzi Shabalala is on form, Wandile Duba came back, and we know what he can do.
"We saw even what happened after the Nedbank Cup final, even if people hate him for what he did to Makhehleni Makhaula and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
"Sometimes it’s all about the emotions of the game."
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The Silva factor
One player who could prove to be the ultimate difference-maker is Flavio Silva.
The forward has been finding the back of the net with regularity, and Lekgwathi warned that the unique atmosphere of the Soweto Derby often brings out a different dimension in certain players, especially those with a clinical edge in front of goal.
"They do have a good team, and you can’t judge players based on certain games because players can be different in the derby," Lekgwathi noted.
"Players like Flavio Silva, who is scoring, you may see a different Silva in the derby. But I do think they have a good team, the only thing might be the understanding because of the changes."
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Title race implications
The stakes could not be higher for the Buccaneers, who are locked in a fierce battle with Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.
With Masandawana facing Richards Bay on the same day, any slip-up at the Calabash could see Pirates lose their grip on the top spot, making it essential that they neutralized the threats Lekgwathi has highlighted.
Pirates will be banking on their tactical discipline to overcome a Chiefs side that is desperate to cement a top-three finish and avenge their previous 3-0 loss.
As the league reaches its business end, this Derby represents more than just local bragging rights; it is a pivotal moment in the destiny of the Betway Premiership trophy.