Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi explains why Jose Riveiro needs to start Tshegofatso Mabasa & Evidence Makgopa against Algerian giants - 'Starting with two strikers will confuse MC Alger'
The 42-year-old retired midfielder has also asked the Sea Robbers to avoid sitting back, as this could cause them problems.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Bucs in Algeria for first leg duel
- Mabasa and Makgopa rarely start together
- Vilakazi asks Riveiro to employ an attacking game plan
🟢📱