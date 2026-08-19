Orlando Pirates legend urges players to 'use muti the right way' to avoid injury and loss of form

Orlando Pirates legend Albert ‘Bashin’ Mahlangu has claimed that the sudden loss of form and recurring injury problems faced by top-flight stars are often the result of teammates using muti against one another.

Mahlangu, who spent over a decade representing the Buccaneers, believes that the pressure of the professional game leads some individuals to target their own colleagues.

"Don't be fooled by people making noise, it's tough on the pitch. I played for Pirates, and it wasn't easy," Mahlangu explained in an interview with KickOff.



