Orlando Pirates legend urges players to 'use muti the right way' to avoid injury and loss of form
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Don't be fooled
Orlando Pirates legend Albert ‘Bashin’ Mahlangu has claimed that the sudden loss of form and recurring injury problems faced by top-flight stars are often the result of teammates using muti against one another.
Mahlangu, who spent over a decade representing the Buccaneers, believes that the pressure of the professional game leads some individuals to target their own colleagues.
"Don't be fooled by people making noise, it's tough on the pitch. I played for Pirates, and it wasn't easy," Mahlangu explained in an interview with KickOff.
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Concerns over Pirates stars losing their magic
The former midfielder pointed to specific examples within the current Orlando Pirates squad to illustrate his concerns.
"For example, at Pirates, where is Andre Jong? Where is Kabelo Dlamini?
"Evidence Makgopa too, a player I knew very well, that he would always score if introduced in the second half, but he has disappeared.
"Yanela Mbuthuma was brought in from Richards Bay, scoring goals from left, right, and centre.
"He got there at Pirates, he scored and scored... all of a sudden, he has stopped scoring.
"Surely, there is something happening with these boys," he asked.
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Use muti the right way
Mahlangu believes that while muti has a place in the game, it should be used for positive reinforcement rather than personal vendettas.
He urged players to ensure they are spiritually protected to maintain their longevity in the sport.
"If you and I are teammates, you must use muti the right way. Use it to improve yourself and help the team win, not to destroy me.
"If I am destroyed, how are we supposed to play? You need 11 players on the pitch to form a team.”
"Kaizer Chiefs have five left-backs on the injury list. How is that possible?”
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Players, please protect yourself
The legend further advised players to be vigilant about their personal belongings to avoid being targeted in the dressing room.
“It's not easy in these teams. People scream from the stands, shouting at players, but they don't know the many challenges players face.
"If you are a professional footballer, use something to protect yourself. Please protect your gear – your soccer boots, kitbag with some muti of your own – so that when your teammate tries to put some muti in your bag, it doesn't work.
"When was the last time Tapelo Xoki played a match? Sihle Nduli had just returned from injury, but suddenly he’s injured again."
Contrasting the current era with his own career, he highlighted his own remarkable recovery times.
"Such things were not common during our time.
"I played for Pirates for 12 years. In that period, I only had one ankle injury.
"I got injured today, and the next day I was back on the pitch.
"Thanks to an old man who cut open my ankle and put some stuff in, and I was at training the following day.
"Nowadays, players get injured at training and stay out for six months.”
"Imagine six months out? Something is wrong.
“So, players, please protect yourself. Use something,"
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