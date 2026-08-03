Orlando Pirates legend urges measured expectations ahead of the club's CAF Champions League return – ‘We just need to compete on the highest level'
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Managing the pressure of continental football
Orlando Pirates are back in CAF Champions League after a disappointing exit last term at the hands of FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo.
Despite the excitement surrounding their return, Jele, who famously captained the side to the 2013 final, believes a measured approach is necessary.
“I think for now, let’s not put much pressure; we just need to compete on the highest level. I’m happy that Orlando Pirates are playing in the CAF Champions League again, and we just need to perform very well,” Jele told FARPost.
“Now there are going to be a lot of games, they will play domestic cups and also abroad.”
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The mental toll of African travel
The veteran defender is well-aware of the logistical nightmares that often accompany the Champions League.
From long-haul flights to hostile environments, the physical and mental strain is far greater than what is experienced in the Premier Soccer League.
Jele emphasised that the current group under Abdeslam Ouaddou must be prepared for the relentless nature of the schedule, which often sees teams playing every few days without adequate recovery time between their fixtures.
“But it’s very difficult to reach the Champions League final as a player because there is a lot of travelling and things that happen around.
After every two days, you are playing a game,” added Jele.
“You need to be mentally fit, mentally prepared to compete in those moments.
"In other countries, it’s very difficult; you just need to be strong mentally.”
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Defending the domestic crown
While the Champions League remains the ultimate prize in African football, Pirates are also tasked with defending their league title.
After ending a 14-year drought last season, the pressure to maintain their dominance at home is immense.
Jele believes the club’s recent recruitment strategy has been sound, but he warned that the target on their back has grown significantly larger now that they are the reigning champions of South African football.
“I believe Orlando Pirates have signed good players who will compete in the league, and obviously, we have a lot of pressure.
They just need to take the performance that they put in last season and continue with that,” the former Buccaneers skipper went on.
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Building on a treble-winning season
The Sea Robbers enter the new campaign with high confidence after Ouaddou secured a remarkable treble.
However, the Ghost of the 1995 Champions League triumph still looms large over Mayfair, with fans desperate for a second star on the jersey.
“They knew what they wanted, and I believe that they will compete for the league again,” Jele concluded, acknowledging the strength of the current squad.
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