Orlando Pirates legend urges measured expectations ahead of the club's CAF Champions League return – ‘We just need to compete on the highest level'

Orlando Pirates are back in CAF Champions League after a disappointing exit last term at the hands of FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

Despite the excitement surrounding their return, Jele, who famously captained the side to the 2013 final, believes a measured approach is necessary.

“I think for now, let’s not put much pressure; we just need to compete on the highest level. I’m happy that Orlando Pirates are playing in the CAF Champions League again, and we just need to perform very well,” Jele told FARPost.

“Now there are going to be a lot of games, they will play domestic cups and also abroad.”



