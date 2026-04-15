Orlando Pirates legend Tmhulasizwe Mbuyane delivers title race message to Abdeslam Ouaddou and co. as pressure builds – 'It would be disappointing…'
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The battle for PSL supremacy
In a season full of surprises, with Kaizer Chiefs briefly thrown into the title conversation, Mamelodi Sundowns starting on the back foot, and Orlando Pirates tipped as early favourites, the script has taken a sharp turn as the Tshwane giants surged back to the summit.
The pressure has now shifted firmly onto the Sea Robbers, who have staked heavily on a title charge that had their supporters dreaming of glory heading to Mayfair, even as recent weeks have turned into a rollercoaster ride.
With hopes gradually fading, former Bucs man Thulasizwe Mbuyane admits missing out on the trophy would be a bitter pill to swallow, though he remains impressed with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and the squad’s efforts in the 2025/26 campaign.
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Mbuyane rates the Buccaneers' progress
In an interview with IOL, Mbuyane offered a balanced view of the current campaign.
“It would be disappointing if they lose out on the league title after so much work. Apart from that, the team has played very well,” Mbuyane said.
“The coach has come in and made the team play good football. The players they’ve brought in are performing at a national team level. They are raising the flag high there. So, I think it’s fair to rate them 80% out of 100%. The missing 20% is due to the fact that they’ve dropped points in the last few games where they shouldn’t have.
"Finishing second on the log won’t be that bad. We can still qualify for Africa, so they need to cement their top-two spot. It won’t be easy for both Pirates and Sundowns.”
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Why there are no easy games for Pirates
Mbuyane explained that the stature of the club makes them a constant target for teams looking to make a name for themselves or secure their status in the top flight.
“You have to understand that the other teams also go into matches aiming to win,” Mbuyane added.
“They are not going there to donate points. They want to perform and show that they deserve to be there. Obviously, in every game that you play – especially if you are Pirates – teams come up against you wanting to prove a point. Either they want to disappoint the team, or they want to impress and be signed. So, they go out and fight.”
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The Mbuthuma selection headache
Mbuyane further commented on the Yanela Mbuthuma debate, noting concerns over the striker’s continued selection despite a lack of goals and suggesting that a tactical adjustment in how he is managed could benefit both the player and the team, especially with Evidence Makgopa often left on the bench.
“I still feel that they could protect Mbuthuma more. Before the crowd turns on him, the coach must protect the boy and give the senior players a chance to step up,” he noted.
“He must keep his head held high. Obviously, he’s being judged on goals, but the goals will come. He must continue working hard. What they are looking for in a striker is goals, and when Makgopa comes in, he scores.
"So why not start Makgopa and introduce the boy gradually? You just have to give him the belief to say, 'Boy, you’ve got what it takes.' If he scores one, that will open a lot of doors for him.”