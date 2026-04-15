Orlando Pirates legend Tmhulasizwe Mbuyane delivers title race message to Abdeslam Ouaddou and co. as pressure builds – 'It would be disappointing…'

In a season full of surprises, with Kaizer Chiefs briefly thrown into the title conversation, Mamelodi Sundowns starting on the back foot, and Orlando Pirates tipped as early favourites, the script has taken a sharp turn as the Tshwane giants surged back to the summit.

The pressure has now shifted firmly onto the Sea Robbers, who have staked heavily on a title charge that had their supporters dreaming of glory heading to Mayfair, even as recent weeks have turned into a rollercoaster ride.

With hopes gradually fading, former Bucs man Thulasizwe Mbuyane admits missing out on the trophy would be a bitter pill to swallow, though he remains impressed with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and the squad’s efforts in the 2025/26 campaign.