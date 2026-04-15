Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nkosinathi Sibisi, Abdeslam Ouaddou, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates legend Tmhulasizwe Mbuyane delivers title race message to Abdeslam Ouaddou and co. as pressure builds – 'It would be disappointing…'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
A. Ouaddou
Y. Mbuthuma
E. Makgopa
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC

The Bucs legend has admitted it would be a massive blow for the Buccaneers to finish as runners-up in the Premier Soccer League again. Despite a season that has already delivered two domestic trophies, the lingering presence of Mamelodi Sundowns continues to haunt the Soweto giants in their quest for league glory.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Marcelo Allende, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The battle for PSL supremacy

    In a season full of surprises, with Kaizer Chiefs briefly thrown into the title conversation, Mamelodi Sundowns starting on the back foot, and Orlando Pirates tipped as early favourites, the script has taken a sharp turn as the Tshwane giants surged back to the summit.

    The pressure has now shifted firmly onto the Sea Robbers, who have staked heavily on a title charge that had their supporters dreaming of glory heading to Mayfair, even as recent weeks have turned into a rollercoaster ride.

    With hopes gradually fading, former Bucs man Thulasizwe Mbuyane admits missing out on the trophy would be a bitter pill to swallow, though he remains impressed with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and the squad’s efforts in the 2025/26 campaign.

    • Advertisement
  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mbuyane rates the Buccaneers' progress

    In an interview with IOL, Mbuyane offered a balanced view of the current campaign.

    “It would be disappointing if they lose out on the league title after so much work. Apart from that, the team has played very well,” Mbuyane said.

    “The coach has come in and made the team play good football. The players they’ve brought in are performing at a national team level. They are raising the flag high there. So, I think it’s fair to rate them 80% out of 100%. The missing 20% is due to the fact that they’ve dropped points in the last few games where they shouldn’t have.

    "Finishing second on the log won’t be that bad. We can still qualify for Africa, so they need to cement their top-two spot. It won’t be easy for both Pirates and Sundowns.”

  • Lebone Seema, Orlando Pirates, Lundi Mahala, Richards Bay, April 2026Backpage

    Why there are no easy games for Pirates

    Mbuyane explained that the stature of the club makes them a constant target for teams looking to make a name for themselves or secure their status in the top flight.

    “You have to understand that the other teams also go into matches aiming to win,” Mbuyane added.

    “They are not going there to donate points. They want to perform and show that they deserve to be there. Obviously, in every game that you play – especially if you are Pirates – teams come up against you wanting to prove a point. Either they want to disappoint the team, or they want to impress and be signed. So, they go out and fight.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The Mbuthuma selection headache

    Mbuyane further commented on the Yanela Mbuthuma debate, noting concerns over the striker’s continued selection despite a lack of goals and suggesting that a tactical adjustment in how he is managed could benefit both the player and the team, especially with Evidence Makgopa often left on the bench.

    “I still feel that they could protect Mbuthuma more. Before the crowd turns on him, the coach must protect the boy and give the senior players a chance to step up,” he noted.

    “He must keep his head held high. Obviously, he’s being judged on goals, but the goals will come. He must continue working hard. What they are looking for in a striker is goals, and when Makgopa comes in, he scores.

    "So why not start Makgopa and introduce the boy gradually? You just have to give him the belief to say, 'Boy, you’ve got what it takes.' If he scores one, that will open a lot of doors for him.”