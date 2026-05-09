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Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea applauds Abdeslam Ouaddou: 'I am happy the coach has finally realised his Mbuthuma mistake'
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Lekoelea hails Makgopa restoration
Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea has applauded Abdeslam Ouaddou for finally seeing the need to go with Evidence Makgopa instead of Yanela Mbuthuma in the starting line-up.
The decision to reinstate the Bafana Bafana international proved inspired as Makgopa found the back of the net during the Buccaneers' crucial 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday.
The lanky striker had seen his minutes dwindle recently, sparking concerns from national team boss Hugo Broos, but his goalscoring return has vindicated those calling for his inclusion.
"I'm happy the Pirates coach finally saw the light and started the game with Makgopa," Lekoelea told KickOff.
"So, yesterday [Wednesday] he started and won the game for us and even scored."
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Addressing the Mbuthuma mistake
Lekoelea did not hold back in his assessment of Ouaddou's recent rotational policy, suggesting that the preference for Yanela Mbuthuma in previous fixtures may have cost the club valuable points.
The former midfielder, affectionately known as "Chippa" during his playing days, believes the title race could look very different had the coaching staff acted sooner.
"We would be talking a different story as far as the league race is concerned if he started in all those matches.
"But I'm happy the coach has finally realised his Mbuthuma mistake," Lekoelea added.
He noted that the victory has blown the race wide open, remarking, "After the win, this season's league title race has become even tighter, unlike last season, where Mamelodi Sundowns won it with five games left."
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The final sprint against Sundowns
With the gap closing at the top of the table, Lekoelea warned that the Sea Robbers must be flawless to dethrone the reigning champions.
Despite Pirates matching the Brazilians' intensity this term, the legend remains wary of the experience housed at Chloorkop.
"However, let's wait for the last game, as Sundowns are usually unstoppable during this stage of the season.
"They have the experience of winning the league; they've done it so many times," he cautioned.
Challenging the current crop to end a title drought that dates back to the 2011/2012 campaign, Lekoelea urged the players to maintain their composure.
“There are only 5km left to the finish line," he said.
"Sundowns are dangerous with only a few games remaining.
"Pirates need to win all three remaining games to be on the safe side because Sundowns have good players who can easily win all three of their remaining matches."
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What's next for Orlando Pirates?
As the league has entered its final stretch, Pirates will be banking on Makgopa's experience in the striking for to win the league.
The former Baroka FC forward marked his return to the starting line-up with a goal against Stellenbosch midweek to move a step closer to clinching the league.
In the past few matches, the Soweto giants' tactician favoured Mbuthuma as a lone striker.
After struggling to find his scoring boots, the KZN-born attacker faced heavy criticism from fans, resulting in the coach relegating him to the bench.
With three matches left before the end of the campaign, Makgopa is likely to start all the matches against Magesi FC, Durban City FC, and Orbit College.