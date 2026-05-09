Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea applauds Abdeslam Ouaddou: 'I am happy the coach has finally realised his Mbuthuma mistake'

Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea has applauded Abdeslam Ouaddou for finally seeing the need to go with Evidence Makgopa instead of Yanela Mbuthuma in the starting line-up.

The decision to reinstate the Bafana Bafana international proved inspired as Makgopa found the back of the net during the Buccaneers' crucial 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday.

The lanky striker had seen his minutes dwindle recently, sparking concerns from national team boss Hugo Broos, but his goalscoring return has vindicated those calling for his inclusion.

"I'm happy the Pirates coach finally saw the light and started the game with Makgopa," Lekoelea told KickOff .

"So, yesterday [Wednesday] he started and won the game for us and even scored."







