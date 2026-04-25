Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Flavio Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates legend runs through Kaizer Chiefs and Buccaneers stars who could steal the show in Soweto Derby

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
R. Mofokeng
T. Moremi
O. Appollis
M. Shabalala
L. Maboe
W. Duba

The continent’s eyes will be firmly locked at FNB Stadium this Sunday as the Buccaneers and Amakhosi renew their historic rivalry in a sold-out Premier Soccer League showdown. Both Soweto giants arrive in red-hot form, setting the stage for a high-octane clash where moments of individual brilliance could ultimately tilt the balance.

  • Legend identifies the game-changers

    Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane has picked out the potential match-winners who could decide the fate of the upcoming Soweto Derby, with a lot at stake for both sides.

    While the Buccaneers have been pushing hard to come out on top in their chase for the league title, Kaizer Chiefs have recently stamped their authority as they look to stay within touching distance of the frontrunners, with their sights firmly set on securing a spot that would see them competing on the African stage again next season.



    • Advertisement
  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Bucs’ clinical frontline ready to fire

    Zwane hailed the Buccaneers’ clinical frontline, singling out three key attackers as the heartbeat of Pirates’ attack, capable of changing the game in an instant.

    “Well, on the Pirates’ side, we will look at the forwards because they have hit form, specifically Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Oswin Appollis. These three have become very influential for Orlando Pirates,” Zwane told FARPost.

    The statistical dominance of the Pirates' attack is impossible to ignore.

    “You look at ‘Rele’ and Appollis; they have about 29 goal contributions for the team. This shows how dangerous and important they are for Pirates, so one cannot rule them out of the picture.”


  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpage

    Shabalala and Chiefs’ quest for Derby glory

    Zwane noted that Chiefs’ strike force has lacked consistency for much of the season but showed signs of a timely resurgence ahead of the Derby, with Amakhosi supporters hoping their attack can rediscover its clinical edge against a disciplined Pirates backline.

    “Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, their firing line has not really been in form. They struggled to score goals until recent weeks when they finally got their mojo back,” he revealed.

    "I think Mduduzi Shabalala has stepped up a little bit, although he has not been finding the back of the net with the regularity that one would like. However, I think given the platform or stage of the Soweto Derby, he will see it as an opportunity to shine,” Zwane added.

    The focus will be on whether Shabalala can translate his potential into a match-winning performance on the biggest stage of all.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lebohang Maboe, Aden McCarthy and Oswin Appollis, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The midfield battle and Naturena's game-changers

    He highlighted the importance of experience and stability in a game often decided by fine margins in the engine room.

    “I think Lebohang Maboe in the midfield has given them some stability when it comes to attacking from the middle of the park. So, I will look at Maboe, Shabalala, and Wandile Duba on the side of Kaizer Chiefs,” the former Pirates star concluded.

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC