Orlando Pirates legend runs through Kaizer Chiefs and Buccaneers stars who could steal the show in Soweto Derby
Legend identifies the game-changers
Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane has picked out the potential match-winners who could decide the fate of the upcoming Soweto Derby, with a lot at stake for both sides.
While the Buccaneers have been pushing hard to come out on top in their chase for the league title, Kaizer Chiefs have recently stamped their authority as they look to stay within touching distance of the frontrunners, with their sights firmly set on securing a spot that would see them competing on the African stage again next season.
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Bucs’ clinical frontline ready to fire
Zwane hailed the Buccaneers’ clinical frontline, singling out three key attackers as the heartbeat of Pirates’ attack, capable of changing the game in an instant.
“Well, on the Pirates’ side, we will look at the forwards because they have hit form, specifically Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Oswin Appollis. These three have become very influential for Orlando Pirates,” Zwane told FARPost.
The statistical dominance of the Pirates' attack is impossible to ignore.
“You look at ‘Rele’ and Appollis; they have about 29 goal contributions for the team. This shows how dangerous and important they are for Pirates, so one cannot rule them out of the picture.”
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Shabalala and Chiefs’ quest for Derby glory
Zwane noted that Chiefs’ strike force has lacked consistency for much of the season but showed signs of a timely resurgence ahead of the Derby, with Amakhosi supporters hoping their attack can rediscover its clinical edge against a disciplined Pirates backline.
“Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, their firing line has not really been in form. They struggled to score goals until recent weeks when they finally got their mojo back,” he revealed.
"I think Mduduzi Shabalala has stepped up a little bit, although he has not been finding the back of the net with the regularity that one would like. However, I think given the platform or stage of the Soweto Derby, he will see it as an opportunity to shine,” Zwane added.
The focus will be on whether Shabalala can translate his potential into a match-winning performance on the biggest stage of all.
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The midfield battle and Naturena's game-changers
He highlighted the importance of experience and stability in a game often decided by fine margins in the engine room.
“I think Lebohang Maboe in the midfield has given them some stability when it comes to attacking from the middle of the park. So, I will look at Maboe, Shabalala, and Wandile Duba on the side of Kaizer Chiefs,” the former Pirates star concluded.