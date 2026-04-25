Orlando Pirates legend runs through Kaizer Chiefs and Buccaneers stars who could steal the show in Soweto Derby

Zwane hailed the Buccaneers’ clinical frontline, singling out three key attackers as the heartbeat of Pirates’ attack, capable of changing the game in an instant.

“Well, on the Pirates’ side, we will look at the forwards because they have hit form, specifically Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Oswin Appollis. These three have become very influential for Orlando Pirates,” Zwane told FARPost.

The statistical dominance of the Pirates' attack is impossible to ignore.

“You look at ‘Rele’ and Appollis; they have about 29 goal contributions for the team. This shows how dangerous and important they are for Pirates, so one cannot rule them out of the picture.”



