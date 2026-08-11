Orlando Pirates legend reveals concerns over Langelihle Phili’s role at Kaizer Chiefs – ‘So that means they don't have a number ten’

Orlando Pirates icon Benedict Vilakazi has expressed his reservations about how Kaizer Chiefs might utilise their new star signing, Langelihle Phili.

The 21-year-old winger arrived at Naturena in a high-profile cash-plus-players deal that saw Given Msimango and Ashley Du Preez move to Stellenbosch FC.

Speaking via the omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel, Vilakazi praised the player's ability but questioned the environment he is entering.

"I believe in the boy, I saw him for a couple of years, the boy is good, I think he's going to fit in nicely at Kaizer Chiefs, because I don't think there is really anything that will disturb the boy, because the boy is good, he's got quality.

"He creates, he scores and that's what they want at Chiefs but my worry is that, is he going to get good support [on the pitch] in doing things?"



