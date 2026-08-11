Orlando Pirates legend reveals concerns over Langelihle Phili’s role at Kaizer Chiefs – ‘So that means they don't have a number ten’
Vilakazi questions Phili role under Da Cruz
Orlando Pirates icon Benedict Vilakazi has expressed his reservations about how Kaizer Chiefs might utilise their new star signing, Langelihle Phili.
The 21-year-old winger arrived at Naturena in a high-profile cash-plus-players deal that saw Given Msimango and Ashley Du Preez move to Stellenbosch FC.
Speaking via the omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel, Vilakazi praised the player's ability but questioned the environment he is entering.
"I believe in the boy, I saw him for a couple of years, the boy is good, I think he's going to fit in nicely at Kaizer Chiefs, because I don't think there is really anything that will disturb the boy, because the boy is good, he's got quality.
"He creates, he scores and that's what they want at Chiefs but my worry is that, is he going to get good support [on the pitch] in doing things?"
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Tactical concerns over the number ten position
The primary source of Vilakazi's apprehension stems from the lack of a dedicated playmaker in the central areas.
During the early stages of the season, the Orlando Pirates legend observed that the wide areas were well-populated, but the central creative hub appeared vacant.
Vilakazi elaborated on his tactical concerns, stating: "My worry is I saw [Mfundo] Vilakazi on the right, I saw [Luke] Baartman on the left, I also saw [Ethan] Chislett on the left, so that means they don't have a number ten.
"For me as a coach it gives me a signal to say, 'I can't play with one number ten and I would rather have two tens and one defensive midfielder'”, he added.
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The risk of overworking young talent
Phili arrives at Chiefs with a massive reputation after a stellar campaign at Stellenbosch where he swept the individual awards.
The Tshelimnyama-born star was named the 2025/26 Players' Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and Rama Fans' Player of the Season, while also finishing as the club’s top goal-scorer.
The former Bafana Bafana international explained that a lone creative midfielder is often left isolated in modern systems.
"So that if the ball goes to the left, this one on the middle left will go and assist, on the right, this one on the middle right will go and assist but when you've got one number ten, he needs to go chase," Vilakazi added.
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Expectations rise for Phili at Naturena
Head coach Fernando da Cruz has already admitted that the squad requires more offensive reinforcements, but the burden currently falls on Phili to provide a spark.
With the departure of key senior players in the swap deal and the loss of Glody Lilepo, the pressure on the youngster to perform immediately is immense.
Vilakazi’s warning highlights the delicate balance Chiefs must strike to ensure their investment pays off on the pitch.
Whether Da Cruz adjusts his double-pivot midfield to accommodate a more fluid attacking structure remains to be seen.
For now, the Amakhosi faithful are eager to see if Phili can replicate his Stellenbosch form in the famous gold and black jersey despite the tactical hurdles mentioned by one of the country's most respected football minds.
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