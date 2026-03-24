Orlando Pirates legend questions Hugo Broos inclusion of Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster in Bafana Bafana and the omission of Iqraam Rayners alongside Yanela Mbuthuma: 'Some are not supposed to be there'
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Broos' final squad debated
Hugo Broos named his final 23-man squad that will take on Panama in two matches that will act as Bafana Bafana's preparations for the 2026 World Cup finals.
The Central Americans will be hosted at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday before the second game that will be played at the Cape Town Stadium four days later.
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Did Broos call up the best strikers?
According to Orlando Pirates legend Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners and Bucs' Yanela Mbuthuma should have been called up instead of Evidence Makgopa and Lyle Foster.
During the Africa Cup of Nations, Makgopa and Foster were Broos' strikers, and he has maintained them again, a decision that Vilakazi has questions.
“According to the stats, some are not supposed to be there, but they are there. Some that are supposed to be there are not there,” Vilakazi told Omniaudio Africa.
“Here is a good example. Lyle Foster played 1,163 [sic 1,397] minutes, and he scored three goals, one assist [three assists]. It’s the stats and not me. Then you go to ‘Ngwana Sesi’ [Makgopa]; he has three [six] goals and three assists. Then you have Rayners; he has 11 [14] goals and two [three] assists.
“You have Mbuthuma; he has got five [seven] goals and one [three] assist. It’s the stats. So, Rayners and Mbuthuma, their stats are good. They should be in [the] Bafana Bafana [squad], but they are not there," he added.
“Lyle Foster and ‘Ngwana Sesi', their stats are not good, but they are in the Bafana Bafana squad.”
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Rayners in impressive form
Lately, the Downs' striker has been in good form and has scored crucial goals for the Tshwane giants in both the CAF Champions League and in the Premier Soccer League. He is a prime candidate for the Golden Boot award since he is second on the scorers' chart with 10 goals.
On the other hand, Makgopa has, in most cases, played the second fiddle to Mbuthuma, who has been trusted by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
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Can Rayners and Mbuthuma get World Cup slots?
All is not lost for the two strikers since there are months to the global showpiece. For Bafana to do well, their strikers must deliver goals, and that means Broos will only carry with him those who are in top form.
If Rayners maintains the scoring form, he will undoubtedly attract Broos' attention. Mbuthuma has struggled to find the back of the net, and he will need to get better if he needs a fighting chance to get a ticket to the finals.