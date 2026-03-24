Orlando Pirates legend questions Hugo Broos inclusion of Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster in Bafana Bafana and the omission of Iqraam Rayners alongside Yanela Mbuthuma: 'Some are not supposed to be there'

According to Orlando Pirates legend Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners and Bucs' Yanela Mbuthuma should have been called up instead of Evidence Makgopa and Lyle Foster.

During the Africa Cup of Nations, Makgopa and Foster were Broos' strikers, and he has maintained them again, a decision that Vilakazi has questions.

“According to the stats, some are not supposed to be there, but they are there. Some that are supposed to be there are not there,” Vilakazi told Omniaudio Africa.

“Here is a good example. Lyle Foster played 1,163 [sic 1,397] minutes, and he scored three goals, one assist [three assists]. It’s the stats and not me. Then you go to ‘Ngwana Sesi’ [Makgopa]; he has three [six] goals and three assists. Then you have Rayners; he has 11 [14] goals and two [three] assists.

“You have Mbuthuma; he has got five [seven] goals and one [three] assist. It’s the stats. So, Rayners and Mbuthuma, their stats are good. They should be in [the] Bafana Bafana [squad], but they are not there," he added.

“Lyle Foster and ‘Ngwana Sesi', their stats are not good, but they are in the Bafana Bafana squad.”