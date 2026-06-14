Orlando Pirates legend opens up on agents vs academies battle - 'We do grassroots work, only for you to come and snatch these kids away'

Innocent Chikoya, a figure synonymous with the Orlando Pirates defensive line during his playing days, is currently making waves in the dugout as the head of FC Leapers.

His side recently made history by clinching the men's Pirates Cup 2026 title, defeating the host club in a dramatic penalty shootout.

However, the joy of victory was short-lived for the Zimbabwean icon.

Chikoya revealed that as soon as the trophy was lifted, agents began to circle his squad, leading to a confrontation regarding the future of his prize-winning youngsters.

The legendary defender was left fuming after one of his players was approached and signed behind the academy's back.







