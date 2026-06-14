Orlando Pirates legend opens up on agents vs academies battle - 'We do grassroots work, only for you to come and snatch these kids away'
Legend calls out 'unprofessional' conduct
Innocent Chikoya, a figure synonymous with the Orlando Pirates defensive line during his playing days, is currently making waves in the dugout as the head of FC Leapers.
His side recently made history by clinching the men's Pirates Cup 2026 title, defeating the host club in a dramatic penalty shootout.
However, the joy of victory was short-lived for the Zimbabwean icon.
Chikoya revealed that as soon as the trophy was lifted, agents began to circle his squad, leading to a confrontation regarding the future of his prize-winning youngsters.
The legendary defender was left fuming after one of his players was approached and signed behind the academy's back.
The struggle of grassroots financing
Speaking to the media about the incident, Chikoya highlighted the massive financial burden placed on local academies.
"Immediately after winning the Pirates Cup this year, one of our players decided to sign a two-year contract with an agent, so I told him straight to go tell that agent to find work for him," Chikoya told KickOff.
"Remember, we do grassroots work. We pay for the facilities where these kids train and provide transportation for them to play, only for you to come and snatch these kids away from us."
The former Bucs star noted that the current model is unsustainable for those actually doing the groundwork.
"I'm losing money from my side to pay for the fields where these kids are training.
"If you are an agent and truly professional, why don't you come to us and say, 'Okay guys, what can I do to help so we can support each other?' At least organise transport for us to get to games, so when we find a player and make a deal, we share 50/50," Chikoya added.
Agents taking without giving back
Chikoya’s primary grievance lies in the lack of collaboration between those who discover talent and those who represent it.
He believes agents are reaping the rewards of his personal investment. "Yes, you are an agent, but you don't know where the boy started. You just come and take and get paid," he explained, clearly frustrated by the lack of respect shown to developmental coaches.
The gap between the commercial side of the game and the raw reality of the townships continues to grow.
For Chikoya, it is a matter of professional ethics and ensuring that the clubs who take the initial risks are not left empty-handed when a player finally makes the breakthrough into the professional ranks.
The financial barrier for young talent
The FC Leapers boss also shed light on why academies often operate at a loss, explaining that charging fees would exclude the very talent they are trying to nurture.
"A challenge we face is that it's hard for academies to charge these kids monthly fees for their training because you might not find the talent you're looking for.
"A very talented young player might come from a poor family and miss out because of money. So, because of that, you end up covering everything from your own pocket," he noted.
Despite the setbacks, Chikoya remains committed to the cause of uncovering the next generation of South African football stars.
He concluded: "I have to find money to buy soccer balls, uniforms, and training equipment, and only then can I start scouting talent again."