Orlando Pirates legend Joseph Makhanya weighs in, boldly predicting the outcome of Soweto Derby - 'It’s a tricky match for both teams, but..'

As Orlando Pirates prepare to lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs at a packed FNB Stadium, the Soweto Derby once again towers over the football calendar like a heavyweight waiting to explode.

This is no ordinary fixture; it’s a full-throttle collision of pride, history, and street-level supremacy, where reputations are forged and broken in 90 minutes of chaos.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, Buccaneers legend Joseph Makhanya made it clear that when these giants step onto the pitch, a new script will be written.











