Orlando Pirates legend Joseph Makhanya weighs in, boldly predicting the outcome of Soweto Derby - 'It’s a tricky match for both teams, but..'
The magic and unpredictability of the Derby
As Orlando Pirates prepare to lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs at a packed FNB Stadium, the Soweto Derby once again towers over the football calendar like a heavyweight waiting to explode.
This is no ordinary fixture; it’s a full-throttle collision of pride, history, and street-level supremacy, where reputations are forged and broken in 90 minutes of chaos.
Ahead of Sunday's clash, Buccaneers legend Joseph Makhanya made it clear that when these giants step onto the pitch, a new script will be written.
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Pirates enter as favorites, but warned
Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side enter as favourites due to their fluid, goal-sharing attack, but Makhanya warns that Derby favourites often fall into a dangerous trap under pressure.
"If you check now how things stand, odds favour Pirates — but we all know anything can happen on the day. The better-prepared team wins," Makhanya told the Sowetan.
He noted that the Buccaneers must remain focused for the full 90 minutes to ensure they do not gift their rivals an opening.
"Pirates must keep it safe so they don’t get caught in transition — find proper balance in attack and defence. Their attack is very fluid. Any player can score," Makhanya added.
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'You want to fancy Pirates emerging victorious'
Makhanya also warned that Amakhosi cannot be dismissed regardless of their prior form, as the emotional pull of the game often inspires players to find an extra gear.
“There is no better match for them to regroup than winning the derby. It’s a tricky match for both teams — but you want to fancy Pirates emerging victorious, based on fluid movements up front,” Makhanya explained.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Clinical finishing and defensive solidity
He furthermore explained that the outcome will likely hinge on which team manages to strike first and maintain their structure.
Chasing the game in a Soweto Derby is a grueling task that often leads to tactical errors. The legend urged his former side to remain clinical in the final third while ensuring they do not leave the back door open for the likes of the Chiefs attackers to exploit.
“They must also avoid conceding because that throws the game plan out the window. You then have to chase the game,” Makhanya concluded.