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Orlando Pirates legend implores club to give Sipho Mbule one more chance – ‘We need to invest our energy into saving him’
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A plea for the 'Master Chef'
Orlando Pirates legend Tebogo Moloi has urged the club to resist the temptation of offloading Sipho Mbule, insisting that the midfielder represents a rare breed of talent that the Buccaneers must protect.
Despite Mbule’s lack of game time and persistent rumours regarding his conduct away from the pitch, Moloi believes the club has a duty to rehabilitate the 28-year-old.
Speaking to KickOff, Moloi expressed his sadness at seeing such a gifted individual sidelined.
“One, he’s a player in our mould – an entertainer.
"Somebody that we all look up to when we go to the stadium, to be entertained by him,” Moloi admitted.
“So, by not playing and not all of us knowing the reasons behind him not playing, it’s painful.”
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Addressing the off-field concerns
Mbule arrived at Mayfair with a reputation shadowed by disciplinary issues that saw his previous stint at Sekhukhune United and his time at Mamelodi Sundowns end prematurely.
However, Moloi insists that Pirates have a history of turning around the fortunes of "difficult" characters and believes he and other veterans can play a role in his recovery.
“Let me give my honest opinion. If there’s something that has to do with off-the-field antics, I think some of us are still around, we can still help him to overcome them,” Moloi stated.
“I would honestly, 100%, love to see him end his career at Pirates. Off-the-field antics are not things that we at Pirates have never seen players overcome [and go on to] become superstars.
"So, I think this is one player that, just for once, I plead that we invest our energy into saving him.”
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The statistics behind the struggle
The numbers regarding Mbule’s involvement this season make for grim reading for a player of his pedigree.
Out of a possible 2,610 minutes available in the Betway Premiership, the former SuperSport United star has been afforded just 431 minutes of action.
His progress was halted significantly after the Africa Cup of Nations break, during which he was part of the Bafana Bafana squad in Morocco.
Since the resumption of league play in January 2026, Mbule has been a peripheral figure, often left on the bench or omitted from the matchday squad entirely, compiling just five appearances off the bench out of the 17 league matches played in that period.
Even during high-profile fixtures against the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, the playmaker remained a spectator, raising further questions about his long-term future under the current coaching staff.
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A short-term future in the balance
With Mbule currently on a short-term contract, the window for him to prove his worth is rapidly closing.
Moloi remains adamant that the club should extend a guiding hand rather than cutting ties with a player who, at his best, is one of the most technical talents in the country.
The legend's message is clear: talent like Mbule's should not be allowed to go to waste.
“Even though I don’t know what the circumstances are, he’s a very talented young man that needs to be guided and given a chance to retire at Orlando Pirates,” Moloi concluded.
Whether the Pirates management will heed this call or decide to move on from the enigmatic midfielder remains one of the biggest questions of the upcoming transfer window.