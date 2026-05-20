Orlando Pirates legend implores club to give Sipho Mbule one more chance – ‘We need to invest our energy into saving him’

Orlando Pirates legend Tebogo Moloi has urged the club to resist the temptation of offloading Sipho Mbule, insisting that the midfielder represents a rare breed of talent that the Buccaneers must protect.

Despite Mbule’s lack of game time and persistent rumours regarding his conduct away from the pitch, Moloi believes the club has a duty to rehabilitate the 28-year-old.

Speaking to KickOff, Moloi expressed his sadness at seeing such a gifted individual sidelined.

“One, he’s a player in our mould – an entertainer.

"Somebody that we all look up to when we go to the stadium, to be entertained by him,” Moloi admitted.

“So, by not playing and not all of us knowing the reasons behind him not playing, it’s painful.”