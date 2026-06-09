Orlando Pirates legend expects Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Tshepang Moremi to all leave PSL football behind after FIFA World Cup

Orlando Pirates are well-represented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with no fewer than eight players from the Soweto giants forming part of the national team setup in Mexico.

Among the names competing on the world stage are Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Sipho Chaine, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, and Tshepang Moremi.

According to club icon Steve Lekoelea, the tournament serves as the ultimate shop window for the club's brightest young talents.

He insists that if Hugo Broos affords them the necessary minutes on the pitch, the domestic league will struggle to retain their services when the new season approaches.