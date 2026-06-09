Orlando Pirates legend expects Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Tshepang Moremi to all leave PSL football behind after FIFA World Cup
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The World Cup platform for Pirates stars
Orlando Pirates are well-represented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with no fewer than eight players from the Soweto giants forming part of the national team setup in Mexico.
Among the names competing on the world stage are Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Sipho Chaine, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, and Tshepang Moremi.
According to club icon Steve Lekoelea, the tournament serves as the ultimate shop window for the club's brightest young talents.
He insists that if Hugo Broos affords them the necessary minutes on the pitch, the domestic league will struggle to retain their services when the new season approaches.
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Lekoelea predicts inevitable departures
Speaking to Kick Off regarding the potential for European transfers, Lekoelea was specific about which individuals he expects to attract international scouts.
"Rele Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Tshepang Moremi are three players who will likely not remain with Orlando Pirates if they are granted sufficient playing time by the national team coach in Mexico," Lekoelea said.
The former midfielder noted that while the jump in quality is significant, the exposure is invaluable.
Lekoelea added: "These players will have an advantageous World Cup experience, although they may not dominate as they do in the Betway Premiership.
"The standard of South African players still does not match that required at the World Cup.
"It is important to remember that this is the first time these players are participating in such a tournament.
"They must be physically and mentally prepared to avoid being caught off guard."
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Matching styles to European leagues
Lekoelea went a step further by suggesting specific destinations for the trio based on their individual technical attributes.
He believes that the tactical nature of various European divisions would suit the Pirates stars perfectly, provided they adapt to the physical demands of playing abroad.
"Moremi would be better suited to leagues in the Netherlands and Denmark, provided he is given the opportunity by Hugo Broos.
"Rele Mofokeng is more suited to playing in the French league, as his style of play is comparable. Observing Kylian Mbappe's style, although Mbappe is significantly faster, Rele exhibits a similar approach.
"Additionally, Appollis would be well-suited to leagues in France or Belgium."
A changing of the guard at Mayfair
The potential exit of these key players comes at a time of transition for the Sea Robbers.
Having recently secured their first league title in 14 years, the club is already managing several arrivals and departures from the squad.
The Buccaneers have confirmed that Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bandile Shandu, Karim Kimvuidi, Deivi Miguel Vieira (Gilberto) have left at the end of their contracts, while defender Thabiso Lebitso was traded to Stellenbosch as part of the deal to bring in Mthetheleli Mthiyane.
Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay, and the duo of Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu from Siwelele were also announced on the same day.
If Mofokeng, Appollis, and Moremi do secure moves to Ligue 1 or the Eredivisie, it would represent a significant financial windfall for the club, though it would leave a void in their attacking department.
Fans are now watching the tournament in Mexico with mixed emotions, knowing that every standout performance by their young stars brings them one step closer to a European exit.