Orlando Pirates legend claims 'football gods are with them' after Mamelodi Sundowns drop points in title race
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The tide turns for the Buccaneers
Thulasizwe Mbuyane has thrown fuel on the title race fire, boldly declaring that the 'football gods' are tilting the PSL crown toward Orlando Pirates after Mamelodi Sundowns were held by Stellenbosch FC.
The shock result has flipped the script in dramatic fashion, handing the Sea Robbers a firm grip on the title race as the season barrels toward a blockbuster finish.
Masandawana now find themselves chasing shadows, slipping a point behind Pirates, with the pressure dialled all the way up as they juggle a relentless run of fixtures. The momentum has shifted, and right now, it’s blowing in the Buccaneers’ favour.
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Sundowns under pressure against Stellies
Reflecting on the performance of the Chloorkop-based outfit, Mbuyane noted that the pressure of the chase is starting to show on the pitch.
"Stellenbosch are a good team, hence Sundowns started losing the ball a lot. Sundowns were too desperate to win," Mbuyane told KickOff.
The former footballer says Wednesday night's result brings Pirates back into the race for the league title.
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The Soweto Derby motivation
With a massive clash against Kaizer Chiefs on the horizon, Mbuyane believes the current standings provide the perfect springboard for Abdeslam Ouaddou's men.
"This will make Pirates more confident heading into the weekend's derby, as they now know they will need to win the derby to be in the best position to win the league. This is perfect motivation for Pirates going into the derby," he explained.
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Games in hand are no guarantee
Mbuyane warns that games in hand mean nothing unless converted into points, stressing that any side, especially those at the bottom, can derail title ambitions, so it’s all about taking it one match at a time.
The intensity of the final stretch often sees lower-ranked teams fighting for survival, creating potential banana skins for the title contenders. For Mbuyane, the momentum and the fixture schedule suggest that the Brazilians may find it difficult to maintain a perfect record in their remaining catch-up matches.
"Having games in hand doesn't mean you already have points. You will never know if the teams at the bottom will disrupt your plans to win the league or not. You need to take one game at a time."
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Destiny calling for the Ghost
He backs the Mayfair side as title favourites, insisting their consistency outweighs Sundowns’ pedigree.
"They've played well throughout the season, and they deserve it. This season favours Pirates a lot, football gods are with them, and they want the title at Pirates," he concluded.
Whether the Buccaneers can capitalise on this spiritual and tactical advantage remains to be seen, but the belief in the Pirates camp has never been higher.