Orlando Pirates legend claims 'football gods are with them' after Mamelodi Sundowns drop points in title race

Thulasizwe Mbuyane has thrown fuel on the title race fire, boldly declaring that the 'football gods' are tilting the PSL crown toward Orlando Pirates after Mamelodi Sundowns were held by Stellenbosch FC.

The shock result has flipped the script in dramatic fashion, handing the Sea Robbers a firm grip on the title race as the season barrels toward a blockbuster finish.

Masandawana now find themselves chasing shadows, slipping a point behind Pirates, with the pressure dialled all the way up as they juggle a relentless run of fixtures. The momentum has shifted, and right now, it’s blowing in the Buccaneers’ favour.



